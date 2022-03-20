Epcot's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Has Revealed A Very Important Detail

Disney Parks is getting ready to launch another exciting attraction with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an indoor roller coaster set to open in EPCOT this summer (as announced by James Gunn last year). Ahead of the Marvel-inspired ride's opening (which will surely lead to long queues), one very important detail has been unveiled. Apparently, the coaster has now dropped its height requirement for riders.

To ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a park attendee will reportedly have to be at least 42 inches tall. With this, the upcoming EPCOT ride will be the attraction with the largest height requirement in the Orlando park. The only other rides with physical requirements are Mission: SPACE, Soarin’ Around The World and Test Track, which ask riders to be 40 inches or taller, per Disney .

The news comes from YouTuber @DrewDisneyDude . If the Guardians ride does stick with this height requirement, it’d be the only Disney Parks ride in Florida with that specific number. It should be noted, though, that other rides within WDW Resort require guests to be either over 44 or 48 inches tall to board their rides.

Space Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest, for example, are 44-inch required rides, whereas Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Primeval Whirl have a 48 inch requirement. With that in mind, Cosmic Rewind is among the most advanced and more “big-boy” rides as far as Disney Parks goes (which is still rather tame). Children will need to be at least 3’5" to board.

Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and is currently working on some exciting projects (like the upcoming Tron coaster.) The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will be a great reason for families to return to the parks and celebrate the company's milestone. The attraction will be a new type of roller coaster for Disney Parks as it will be an “omnicoaster,” a ride in which the seats rotate up to 360 degrees while passengers are on it. And in the process, riders are further immersed in the action. Disney recently showed this off through a viral TikTok (above), which gives fans a closer look at how it all works.

Rumor has it that the ride could open on Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. This assumption comes from a since deleted tweet from Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell. It's unclear if the date will shift but, considering a height requirement has been released, it seems the Marvel-themed attraction is indeed getting closer to opening to the public.

According to the Disney website, the ride will have guests touring the Galaxarium, a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing similarities between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. As the culmination of the tour approaches, “everything goes sideways” and you’re called to action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Cosmic Rewind is described as a “family-friendly attraction” that will feature the first ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster along with being the longest enclosed coaster in the world.