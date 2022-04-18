Disney World's Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster Has Welcomed Its First Riders, Here's What They’re Saying About The Attraction

Slowly but surely, the Marvel characters are amping up their presence in the Disney theme parks. The latest attraction modeled after some popular characters from the MCU is the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, which is gearing up for its official launch on May 27, 2022. Well, before that happens, some lucky Cast Members got an opportunity to visit Epcot in Orlando, Florida and test drive the wild ride, and their reactions have us severely pumped for a future turn on this coaster.

Disney World has been teasing guests with updates regarding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, knowing that we are getting closer to the ride (and surrounding Epcot exhibit) opening in May. We will be heading to Orlando to preview the ride ourselves, but until then, we rely on reactions from Twitter users such as Zoe dcp ‘22 who says:

IM NOT GONNA SPOIL COSMIC REWIND BUT LONG STORY SHORT ITS LIKE SPACE MOUNTAIN AND ROCK N ROLLER COASTER HAD A BABY BUT THE BABY IS ON CRACKApril 17, 2022 See more

These are interesting comments that tell us some important information regarding the experience on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. We already knew, thanks to an earlier report, that the roller coaster would have cars that can spin 360 degrees during the ride, and that the height requirement for Cosmic Rewind will make the coaster family friendly. Comparing the ride to both Space Mountain and Rock N Roller Coaster likely confirms that this ride should be completely inside, largely in the dark, and probably fast as hell. How good can it be? This user put it in the Top 5 Disney World attractions of all time. High praise!

Listen, I will say it. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot is in the Top 5 Attractions in Disney World. Getting the chance to preview this as a cast member was amazing. Rating solely on the ride portion, this is the best ride experience Disney World has to offer. pic.twitter.com/0D3x7B6wZOApril 18, 2022 See more

Overall, the reactions to the coaster have been positive. Cast Member Nick referred to the ride as “Space Mountain … on steroids” before also Tweeting:

I will admit... you need to have a capacity for roller coasters. Its not a baby ride. If you love thrill and the 80s, this is YOUR RIDE! #CosmicRewind pic.twitter.com/AwkTZ8nmxSApril 17, 2022 See more

And another cast member who was able to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind had just one word as a reaction:

just got off cosmic rewind. insane!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6jGMRdEm3cApril 17, 2022 See more

Apparently there’s a kick-ass soundtrack involved with the ride, which makes total sense given the impact that music has had on the Guardians of the Galaxy films. After the first movie opened, the soundtrack for GOTG cracked Billboards charts and helped increase the film’s popularity. After riding this ride, it sounds like we might need to update our list of Guardians of the Galaxy’s best music moments . Even though – and this sounds cool – the music on the ride is rumored to change on each ride. We will see if that’s actually the case once more people are able to ride.