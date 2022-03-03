Disney World Is Finally Upping Its Game With Epcot, And A Viral TikTok Gives Us A Look At Its Latest Upcoming Attraction

Epcot is a lot of people’s favorite park at Walt Disney World. It is mine. The resort’s second gate began life as something very different from Magic Kingdom and while the park has certainly become more “Disney-fied” over the years, there’s still a lot to love about Epcot’s embrace of global cultures, the natural world, and the future of humanity. But even fans of Epcot have had little to be excited about in recent months. There have been a lot of construction walls to deal with and the park has always had a lack of E-ticket attractions, but both those things will be getting better very soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open at Epcot this summer and a new video on TikTok gives us our best look yet at the new attraction. We get to see the ride vehicles actually moving on the track through the load station. It gives us a look at what the interior of the attraction will look like before we actually get on the new roller coaster. Check it out.

Needless to say, this looks awesome and certainly has me that much more excited for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. We get to see the new Omnicoaster idea a little bit, though not as it will function on the track. Each ride vehicle will move left and right on the track to show guests the different scenes of the story. How well that’s going to work when moving at speed is anybody’s guess, but it should add an additional thrill element as well.

And it will just be nice to have the new thrill ride up and running. While Epcot has always been a great park for other reasons , if you’re a roller coaster fan or even just a fan of any sort of thrill ride, all you’ve had previously is Test Track, which really only has one part of it which is all that exciting.

Cosmic Rewind will be the second new attraction to open at Epcot in as many years. Last year saw the delayed opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which now exists in the France pavilion of the World Showcase.

These have followed a number of other additions , including a new fountain in the entrance plaza, and a brand new restaurant . And a lot more is still planned for the front half of Epcot . When it’s all done the park should look amazing. But even when this ride is open that work will likely not be quite done.