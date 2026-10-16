'Walk Of Shame' A Woman Recorded Her Mom Getting Kicked Out Of Disneyland For Jumping Off Grizzly River Run

Another day, another guest misbehaving on a Disney theme park ride. In what seems to be a growing problem that really started to become a concern when a 13-year-old boy plunged down the 50-foot waterfall after getting off his moving vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland. This time, apparently, a guest unbuckled herself and climbed out of a moving raft on Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure, shutting down the ride and resulting in getting herself removed via a "walk of shame." They even took the drastic step of draining the river and keeping the ride closed for safety reasons for at least a couple of hours after the incident occurred.

After all of this happened, TikTok user @adriannarodriguez24 posted multiple clips about the incident, having since deleted the lengthier video where she and her family explained what happened. According to The Disney Scoop, what started off as a normal family adventure, boarding the Grizzly River Run water raft ride, then turned into her mother panicking, taking off her seatbelt and climbing out of the raft.

I get that fear and anxiety are real, and that you can panic unexpectedly, but all of this really needs to stop. Don’t be that guy who took a swim in Living with the Land or the one who dove into the Gran Fiesta Tour at EPCOT. The thing that makes me most uncomfortable about this specific Grizzly River Run situation is that the TikTok poster seemed to be laughing and viewing it all like a bit of a joke, which it really is not.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

In one of the remaining videos about the incident on TikTok, the group is seen surrounded by security Cast Members, who tell Adrianna that her mom will be removed from the park. It seems as though the rest of her family was allowed to stay and also return to the park the next day. People have been banned from Disneyland and barred from ever returning to Walt Disney World for less than this, so it’s surprising that we haven’t heard that this woman was trespassed or permanently banned. In a TikTok clip, you can hear them tell the family the following:

When things like this happen, though, we will be escorting you out of the park and Disneyland for now.

All I can say about this incident is that I hope this woman and her family learned their lesson and won’t do anything like this again. She really should consider herself incredibly lucky if she got off with just a removal for the day and maybe a warning. She also needs to consider her own safety. I just worry that won’t be the case when it seems like her family isn’t taking this as seriously as they should.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure now carries signs and a spoken warning that standing up will get your whole party removed from the park. Maybe we’ll see the same added to Grizzly River Run next. And they may have to open the upcoming Coco ride and the water ride in Avatar Land with those warnings already in place from day one. It’s a safety situation for you and everyone around you, so please take that into consideration before you get on a ride at a theme park.