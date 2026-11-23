Disneyland live entertainment is few and far between as of late, which is a shame considering the Anaheim theme park used to boast some of the best shows. On November 21st, one of the last and most beloved nighttime shows, Fantasmic, went up in flames for the second time in three short years. With two incidents and Disney’s desire to cut back on live entertainment, I’m really starting to worry about the future of the show.

Fantasmic Went Up In Flames Again

The fire reportedly broke out during Fantasmic’s second performance of the night shortly before the show’s finale. While the Mark Twain finale was able to go on, flames can be seen behind the boat on the small stage set up on Tom Saywer Island. Guests at the park were quick to pull out their phones and film the growing flames as the Mark Twain, full of classic Disney characters, made its way around the river. Take a look:

Here’s the Mark Twain Riverboat running during Fantasmic last night with the fire behind it. This happened during the 10:30PM show https://t.co/bMcOZ6z0PtNovember 22, 2026

The last two minutes of the show were canceled, and guests were asked to vacate the viewing area while the fire department handled the blaze. Thankfully, the fire was small compared to the 2023 incident that turned the Maleficent dragon animatronic into a giant fireball and forever changed the show. There’s been no word on the extent of the damage this time around, but considering the show was back Sunday night it safe to assume that nothing was affected and no cast members were harmed, thankfully.

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Now I’m Worried About The Show’s Future

Two fiery incidents are definitely a cause for concern, and with Disneyland executives’ history of scaling back entertainment to cut costs, I can’t help but worry about the show’s fate. After all, Fantasmic boasts a large cast of incredible performers and several floating units. Plus water screens, projectors, and fireworks. I’m no expert, but I’m willing to bet it’s one of the most costly attractions at Disneyland. Not to mention, the show is still feeling the loss of the Maleficent Dragon, which makes the battle between Mickey and Maleficent lackluster.

While I don’t think Disneyland would end the show without also announcing a replacement, I do think Disney fans should prepare themselves. After all, Disney fans aren’t known for taking new changes well. Just look at the uproar that happened when it was announced Dinosaur would close to make room for a new Indiana Jones attraction at Disney World.

Disneyland has been having a rough go at things this month. On the first day of the holiday season, the Anaheim theme park’s iconic fake snow was accidentally turned on during a rainstorm, creating a mess. Back in October, Frontierland experienced widespread flooding. With park tickets being so expensive, it’s unfortunate to see cracks in Disneyland’s magic, but not even the mouse can control the weather or unexpected fires.