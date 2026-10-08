Disney World Would Like To Remind You Getting Out Of Ride Boats And Diving Into Water Is NOT The Thing

During the calm and relaxing boat ride through EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion, known as the Gran Fiesta Tour, a guest at Walt Disney World decided to get out of the boat, stand on a side platform, and then dive into the water, all while the ride vehicles were still moving. Thankfully, the guests were banned from Walt Disney World after their unsafe behavior violated theme park rules, and now, the park would like to remind us all that doing this is not OK.

Sure, it’s a slow-moving boat ride with no height limit that anyone and everyone can experience. It’s an attraction at the Orlando theme park that you typically go on to escape the heat and humidity if only for a brief moment or because you’re with small children, not because you’re looking for thrills of any kind. You’re not supposed to create your own thrills while on it. Don’t be that guy who took a swim in Living with the Land. That’s really just not okay, and the Walt Disney World Resort agreed in their statement to People:

This behavior was unsafe and a clear violation of our park rules. The guest and his party were trespassed.

While the guests were trespassed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told EW there were no arrests pertaining to the incident.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

With as strict as Disney tends to be about guests adhering to safety policies, and it being not that long after a guest jumped out of a ride vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure just before the ride’s significant drop, the frequency of these incidents is a bit baffling.

Of course, nothing happens at a theme park these days without someone getting it on video, and Orlando Michelin chef Michael Collantes did just that. In his footage, it's clear that a guest who left his seat on the boat is being cheered on by a group of guys toward the back of the ride vehicle, and instead of getting back in the boat, he decides to dive full-body into the water.

All of that is bad enough on its own, but what makes it even more dangerous is the fact that the water in this type of attraction is not at all deep because that’s not needed or necessary to guide you along your route. Here’s what the chef had to say in the caption on his Instagram:

So this was the second kid who jumped in and they stopped the ride for about 15 minutes we for sure thought security would be waiting but nothing just walked right off.

I don’t understand how any of this was allowed to go on long enough for one individual to jump in and get back in their boat, with another then jumping in before the attraction starring Donald Duck, Panchito, and Jose, aka The Three Caballeros, was stopped. You can watch a video of the incident below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I wouldn’t even try to guess why this group of individuals did what they did during their Gran Fiesta Tour, but please don’t feel inspired to do anything like this on a future trip to the Disney theme parks. It’s not okay; you will either get banned or arrested, and it’s just not worth it.

Walt Disney World is currently undergoing a transformation, as was announced at D23’s Disney Experiences Showcase, with new lands and exciting attractions on their way. If you want to experience it all – and I know I do – you have to actually be allowed inside.