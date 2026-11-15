I Just Found Out Why Disneyland Doesn’t Do Fake Snow During Rainstorms (Because Eww)

As a native Southern Californian, I’ve never seen a white Christmas. The closest I can get without getting on a plane is during Disneyland’s holiday season. Every night, without fail, Main Street U.S.A. and the area in front of “It’s A Small World” become a winter wonderland, and it feels like a fantasy. That is, unless it's raining. I didn’t know before exactly why rain would stop the snow from falling upon Disneyland, but someone just made the reason quite evident.

“Disneyland’s Wintertime Enchantment” makes snowfall in Southern California possible every night at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. However, don’t count on it if it’s raining. And FYI, there’s a lot of it coming this week after some notable flooding at Disneyland last month. Here’s why:

Now, I hate to ruin the magic, but Disneyland snow isn’t actually snow. It’s something that’s been named "snoap" by fans, because it’s practically soap disguised as snow. It's dispersed by hidden rooftop machines.

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According to the Los Angeles Times, Disneyland’s snow is made up of 98% water mixed with a non-hazardous, proprietary surfactant (soap) blend. On any other day, the “snow” evaporates shortly after landing somewhere and leaves no trace on guests or around the park. However, when too much water mixes with it, you get a very soapy (and gross) ground!

As you can see in the Instagram post, when the “snoap” and rain happen at the same time, it creates a major slip hazard for the guests. Therefore, it is usually canceled on rainy days. In this recent instance, the guest reports that snow was accidentally turned on at 10:30 p.m., causing an issue everywhere in the park where snow fell.

Even if the snowfall is stalled by rain, most of the other holiday festivities can still happen during such weather conditions. The firework show will have to be canceled during active rain, heavy cloud cover or high winds, but the projections at “It’s A Small World” will typically still run.

The “It’s A Small World” ride also has a special holiday version if you’re not into that song. The World of Color - Season of Light over at California Adventure can also usually hold up unless rain is paired with severe wind or lightning. And you can meet Santa Claus at Mickey’s Toontown Trolley Barn, which is located indoors.

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One of my personal favorite holiday traditions is the A Christmas Fantasy Parade. I just love seeing all the characters in their Christmas-themed outfits, too. Over at DCA, there’s also a holiday event called “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” debuting at Avengers Campus. Disneyland’s holiday-themed entertainment runs until January 6 this year, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy this special time of year.

If you’re not able to make it to Disneyland right now, it’s also a good time to check out the 2026 Christmas movie schedule. A ton are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription!