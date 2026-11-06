I Can’t Imagine Getting Into A Brawl At Disney World, But It Happened (& Now There’s A Lawsuit)

Disney theme parks are supposed to be the happiest place on earth, where you spend time making memories with family and loved ones. That is, until someone gets into an all-out brawl in the line for Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora – The World of Avatar inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and it results in a lawsuit. Apparently, the individuals involved had been arguing for the entirety of their 80-minute wait, and it finally reached a boiling point, leading to several people seemingly getting physical.

A Family Got In Line For Avatar Flight Of Passage Looking To Enjoy The Ride But Instead Found Themselves In A Smackdown

While I find it wild that this happened at all, what makes it even wilder is the fact that this is not the first time a brawl has taken place in a ride queue. Line cutting at Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland led to an incident when the person who was doing the cutting hit a man who said something about it, which incited a brawl and resulted in the attacked man sustaining a minor injury.

Pertaining to the fight in Pandora, a series of Reddit posts point to an unknown cause for the arguing between two groups, stating that it didn’t appear to have anything to do with cutting in line. Honestly, regardless of what sparked the fighting, that kind of behavior can’t and shouldn’t be tolerated, and apparently Morgan & Morgan feels the same way, as they’re suing Disney on behalf of a family that was struck several times.

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Now There's A Lawsuit

In a statement to Florida Politics, Morgan & Morgan's founder John Morgan and attorney Christopher Ryan explained what reportedly happened to their clients. They also stated the family's expectation for a safe trip at Disney World:

Our clients were on a family vacation at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when they were confronted by a group of adults in line for Avatar Flight of Passage. The encounter allegedly escalated into a physical altercation in which our clients, including their teenage daughter, were struck several times. Families come to Disney expecting to be safe.

In the complaint, it's explained that this group "allegedly pushed Plaintiff and her family, climbed over queue barriers, and struck Plaintiff." It also states that the plaintiff sustained "bodily injuries and damages."

The lawsuit also accused employees of not monitoring the queue, failing to perform adequate crowd control, and not properly de-escalating the situation.

Millions of people visit Disney theme parks every year, and even though these stories of bad behavior tend to make headlines, it does involve a relatively very small number of individuals in comparison. That’s not to say any instance of violence is acceptable (it’s very much not okay). Whether it’s two families throwing fists at Magic Kingdom or a fistfight in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland, or even that scuffle over a Disney World photo op, this should just not be happening in any capacity.

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In the past, viral videos of Disney World skirmishes tend to get a lot of attention. Lifetime bans from Disney Parks can be lifted, but it requires those banned to send letters of apology to request that the ban be lifted, and it’s very rare that the decision gets reversed.

Sometimes, lawsuits happen too, which is what it has come to after the brawl that broke out on Flight of Passage.