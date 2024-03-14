Disneyland Resort Is Bringing Back A New Version Of My Favorite Attraction After Almost A Decade, And I Could Not Be Happier

When an attraction closes at Disneyland, unless it’s for a simple refurbishment, it’s often gone forever. However, when it comes to shows, rather than rides, the possibility of a return is always there. Right now the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure remains closed with no show at all while we hope that the incredible Rogers: The Musical makes a return. But around the corner from that theater, after nearly a decade of waiting, a brand new nighttime party is on the way to DCA's Hollywood Land, and it’s the spiritual successor to what may be my favorite Disneyland attraction ever.

In just over a month Disneyland Resort will begin Pixar Fest, a multi-month celebration of all things Pixar. Along with it will come a variety of new entertainment options, including an updated Pixar-themed nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and a new Pixar parade at Disney California Adventure. However, I’m most excited about Club Pixar, a new nighttime dance party that is a spiritual successor to the Mad T Party, the most fun I’ve ever had inside a theme park.

The 'T' On Disney California Adventure's History Of Epic Parties

Back in 2010, Disney California Adventure opened ElecTRONica, a DJ dance party in the evenings inspired by the End of Line Club from the then-upcoming Tron: Legacy, and Flynn’s Arcade. It was a fun place for people to hang out and dance and it ran for a couple of years. A month after it closed, however, a new, even better, event began, the Mad T Party, one of the best attractions at Disney California Adventure.

Inspired by the live-action version of Alice in Wonderland the Mad T Party’s primary draw was the Mad T Party band, Alice and the Mad Hatter shared vocals, the Dormouse played lead guitar, the March Hare was on bass, the Cheshire Cat played drums and the Caterpillar was on the keyboard. The band played a combination of classic rock and modern pop hits and they rocked Disneyland Resort. The band’s sets would be interspersed by some live performances from dancers, aerialists, and others and would also include the White Rabbit DJ, and the show would run for several hours, so you could spend all night there, or drop in and out as you did other stuff.

Oh, and for guest convenience, the Drink Me bar was just a few feet away.

Club Pixar Is (Almost) Everything I Could Want

While Club Pixar makes no mention of a band (there goes my dream of seeing Miguel from Coco absolutely shred an electric guitar while Onward’s Barley destroys a set of drums) it will have a DJ, live performances (I fully expect a version of Turning Red 4*Town to appear), and specially crafted beverages, so this is as close as we’ve gotten as a replacement for Mad T Party since it gave its final show almost exactly eight years ago.

If you weren’t there, I’m not sure it’s possible to adequately explain the fun that the Mad T Party was. The band was incredibly popular, the various members (a few different performers played each role) were treated like rock stars by many. They played songs everybody knew so anyone could sing along, and people of all ages, from small children to their grandparents, would get into it and start dancing. There’s little quite as heartwarming as seeing a six or eight-year-old kid want to take their turn in a dance circle, and having dozens of teens and twenty-somethings cheering them on. Everybody had fun at Mad T.

Evening events like the Mad T Party are just one of the things that Disney California Adventure does better than Disneyland and I'm so glad they're finally back. I’m super excited to check out Club Pixar when it opens next month. It may not have everything I miss from the Mad T Party, but it's wonderful that something in the same vein is finally coming back to Disney California Adventure. I am ready to party!