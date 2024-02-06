Disneyland Resort: What's New, Coming Soon Or Closed For Renovations At The California Theme Park

“Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” Those were the immortal words of Walt Disney, and they have proved to be true. Since 1955 Disneyland has continued to grow and evolve. Today it’s the Disneyland Resort, two theme parks, three hotels and a shopping and dining complex.

But the resort is still always changing. New attractions are created, which can often mean that older attractions must close forever. And, even the most popular rides and shows must occasionally close to be refurbished. Keeping track of it all can certainly be difficult, especially if you’re trying to plan a vacation there. So, here’s a quick look at everything coming to Disneyland Resort, from new attractions to refurbishment schedules and complete closures.

What’s New And Coming Soon To Disneyland Park

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

From significant updates to classic attractions, to entirely new additions to Disneyland, there's a lot planned for the future. Signioficant updates are planned in 2024, and even more will be coming in the future.

New Star Tours Additions - 4/5/24

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Star Tours has existed at Disneyland, in one form or another, since 1987. When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was built, dedicating an entire land to the galaxy far far away, fans wondered if the original Star Wars ride would go away. Not only is it not leaving, but Star Tours will be getting new content in 2024. The attraction, which has so many different potential combinations it's impossible to do the same ride twice, is set to get some new sections when Disneyland begins its Season of the Force celebration in April. We know that the live-action version of Ahsoka will be included in a new sequence, and something with The Mandalorian and/or Grogu also seems likely.

Pixar Fest April 26 - August 4, 2024

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Pixar fans will want to check out Disneyland Resort this year, as Pixar Fest is making a big return. The event will last more than three months and actually cover both theme parks of the resort. In addition to unique characters and exclusive food being available at both parks, Disneyland will host an updated version of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular. Meanwhile, Disney California Adventure will be home to a much-needed new Disney California Adventure parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!

New Entrance Gates (2024)

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Sometimes the new cool thing coming to Disneyland is a fun ride, and sometimes it's just something the park desperately needs to make it a better overall experience. Disneyland (and Disney California Adventure) are set to get new ticket gates in 2024. Both parks still use traditional turnstiles, but they will reportedly be replaced with plexiglass doors that open automatically when your ticket is scanned. This will hopefully fix one of the biggest current headaches at Disneyland: just getting into the park.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (Late 2024)

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

The biggest new addition to Disneyland Park in 2024 will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain has been redesigned into a Princess and the Frog-themed attraction, following fans demanding just such a ride. The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure details that we have tell us that many of the original voice actors from the movie will return, and just like its predecessor, the attraction will contain lots of animatronic characters.

What’s New And Coming Soon To Disney California Adventure

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Disney California Adventure is often overlooked sitting next to Disneyland, but the park has incredible attractions, delicious food, and in some ways is honestly better than Disneyland.

Food and Wine Festival - March 1 - April 22, 2024

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Food is one of the best things about Disneyland, and the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be back in 2024 to celebrate it. Unique food and drink will, of course, be on offer, alongside cooking demonstrations, beverage-tasting seminars, and the temporary return of Soarin’ Over California, to replace Soarin' Around the World.

Avengers Multiverse Attraction (TBA)

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

When Avengers Campus was first announced, guests were promised a major E-ticket attraction would come as part of a phase 2 for the new land. Then a pandemic happened. Originally planned to be mostly set in Wakanda, we learned in 2022 that the ride had been re-conceived as a Multiverse adventure with King Thanos. However, since then we’ve seen only enough detail to confirm the ride is still happening, but without any idea when it will arrive, or when work will even begin.

Avatar Experience (TBA)

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

In early 2023, Bob Iger revealed that an “Avatar Experience” was coming to Disneyland. At the IAAPA Expo later that year we learned that whatever it is will be part of Disney California Adventure. Exactly where in the park, or even what this “experience” will be is unknown. It could be a land similar to what’s found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or it could be much smaller. Many, including this writer, have suggested we may see the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail transformed into Pandora.

What’s New And Coming Soon To Downtown Disney

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

While the theme parks get all the attention, Downtown Disney is a place worthy of attention. It's got great dining and shopping and all of ther resort's wonderful hotels. Sometimes you need a break from the rides.

Pixar Place Hotel (1/30/24)

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Back in 2018, Disney California Adventure’s Paradise Pier became Pixar Pier, so it only made sense that the accompanying Paradise Pier hotel would get a similar makeover. The Pixar Place hotel opened at the end of January 2024, with a complete renovation inside and out to fill it with Pixar fun.

Hey, Disney (2024)

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Digital assistants are popular with a lot of people, and now you’ll have one to help you plan your time at Disneyland Resort. A special version of Alexa has been rolling out at Walt Disney World resort hotels, and the same “Hey Disney” system is expected to begin arriving at the three Disneyland Resort hotels throughout 2024, and possibly beyond.

Parkside Market (TBA)

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Downtown Disney has been undergoing a massive revitalization over the last few years and one of the biggest new additions will be Parkside Market. It will bring four different dining locations under one roof, including Seoul Sister, a fast-casual Korean eatery, Sip & Sonder, a cafe with Caribbean-inspired bites, lattes, and frozen drinks, GG’s Chicken Shop, and a second-story bar on top of it all.

What’s Closed And Scheduled For Refurbishment At Disneyland Park

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Ride closures are never fun, but to keep everything at the theme parks working most of the time, regular maintenance is always necessary. And if you have a beloved attraction you don't want to miss, you can always schedule your trip around refurbishments.

Magic Happens Returning 2/2/24

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Magic Happens had a tough time with it, as a parade that debuted only a couple of weeks before the global pandemic closed Disneyland for over a year. Luckily, they brought the parade back and it’s since become a fan favorite. Following its hiatus over the Halloween and Christmas holidays, Magic Happens returns in February.

Mark Twain Riverboat Closed September 2023 - February 9, 2024

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

The Mark Twain Riverboat has been at Disneyland since day one. It’s an iconic symbol of the park, but it's been one guests have not been able to experience for several months. The boat has been undergoing a major refurbishment since September and is currently scheduled to be back taking guests around the Rivers of America in early February.

Wonderous Journeys Returning 3/22/24

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland fireworks shows are almost always something special, but Wonderous Journeys, the show that debuted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company at Disneyland, is something quite special. It will return for a limited time in March before it makes way for Pixar Fest in late April.

Fantasmic 4/23/23 - 5/24/24

(Image credit: Disney )

In April of 2023, an accidental fire destroyed the massive Maleficent animatronic that highlighted the show’s finale. Since then, Fantasmic has been down. We know now the show will return in May 2024, with a new finale, as well as the return of the original Peter Pan sequence on the Sailing Ship Columbia, rather than the Pirates of the Caribbean sequence that has been running for the last several years.

Astro Orbitor 11/20/23 - Winter 2024

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

The Astro Orbitor is located right at the entrance to Tomorrowland. It’s a classic flying carousel. It’s not the only one of those at Disneyland Park, but it may be the most fun. While the ride may be simple, it’s been undergoing a significant refurbishment as it’s been closed for a couple of months and no reopening plan has been announced.

Haunted Mansion 1/22/24 - TBA

(Image credit: DIsneyland resort)

Following the end of the holiday season and the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, Haunted Mansion, the best ride at Disneyland, closed in January. But, rather than reopening as the classic Mansion after a couple of weeks, this refurbishment will be more significant. The exterior of the attraction is being largely redesigned, with a new extended queue area on one side, and a new gift shop on the other. We could be a long time off from seeing the true Haunted Mansion again.

What’s Closed And Scheduled For Refurbishment At Disney California Adventure

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Disney California Adventure doesn't have quite the classic attractions that Disneyland has, but it still some E-ticket experiences it would be a shame to miss. Here's what the current downtime schedule looks like.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind 1/22- 2/9

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Flick Flyers was one of the few attractions from the old A Bug’s Land that survived the creation of Avengers Campus. The aerial carousel was rethemed to Inside Out and moved to Pixar Pier. The attraction is currently undergoing a brief refurb but is scheduled to be back up in early February.

Grizzly River Run January 8, 2024 - February 29, 2024

(Image credit: Disney;land Resort)

Grizzly River Run closing after the holiday blitz is fairly standard practice. It’s common for most water thrill rides at Disney Parks to undergo a similar maintenance schedule. Fans of getting soaked at DCA won’t have to wait too much longer, as the attraction is currently scheduled to be back up on March 1.

Radiator Springs Racers 2/26-3/2

(Image credit: Disneyland resort)

Radiator Springs Racers is one of the most popular attractions at Disney California Adventure, and it’s clear Disneyland doesn’t want to close it for too long, but even the popular rides need to be tended to. RSR is just set to go down for about a week between late February into early March.

Incredicoaster March 4, 2024 - March 14, 2024

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

The Incredicaoster is the flagship roller coaster at all of Disneyland Resort. It’s the only one with an inversion, making it the most thrilling, and arguably the best ride at Disney California Adventure. Fans will be without it starting March 4, and that is currently scheduled to run through March 14. The Incredicaoster has had issues with breakdowns in the past that do need fixing.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail March 4, 2024- TBA

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

One of the more curious scheduled refurbishments in the coming months may be the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. The area is mostly a large playground space, that doesn’t have a lot of moving parts. Even it does need to be maintained, but considering this is one of the areas that some, including this writer, have suspected could house the announced Avatar experience, perhaps this closure is something more?

What’s Closed And Scheduled For Refurbishment At Downtown Disney

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Downtown Disney is actually where a lot of the energy of redevelopment has been focused recently. A lot of changes and additions have been made just in the last year, and a lot more is still to come.

Tortilla Jo’s Closing 3/31/24

(Image credit: The Patina Group)

Tortilla Jo’s has been a mainstay of Downtown Disney for 20 years, but two decades of service will come to an end in March when the Mexican restaurant closes for good. Exactly what is planned for the space is unclear, though this could be where the new Parkside Market is planning to go.

Disneyland Resort always has something going on. There is always something new, or something old making its return. Keep checking back for the latest updates of what’s new at Disneyland.