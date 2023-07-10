Disneyland's Been Sneaking Skrulls Into The Parks, And It's An Awesome Secret Invasion Tie-In

As the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion continues to unfold its identity-driven drama, MCU fans think they’ve spotted Skrulls in plain sight. There's always new stuff coming to Disneyland, and for some who attended an early performance of Rogers: The Musical , the newcomer attraction seems to have come with an added MCU bonus. As it turns out, Disneyland has been sneaking the alien race into its parks, as part of an awesome tie-in with the Samuel L. Jackson-led limited series event.

This exciting news was broken by D23, as they had footage of this alien encounter to share with the world. As you can watch in the video below, a Skrull was on hand to help welcome guests into a showing of the musical retelling of the Captain America legacy. In fact, this intergalactic interloper looks to have been put on Disneyland trash detail, but watch the clip and judge for yourself:

D23 Members got a first look at #RogersTheMusical last week—have you seen it yet? Did anyone notice anything weird?? 👀A Skrull was spotted at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park today only. Where will it appear next? #secretinvasion @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/XwF2MMEcfSJuly 7, 2023 See more

Looks like this could be a development that’s more exciting than our own Dirk Libbey’s surprise that Rogers: the Musical is shockingly good in its actual execution. Spawning from another title Disney+ subscription holders have championed on streaming, the Hawkeye in-joke has become a living, breathing, limited-time only engagement at the Hyperion Theater.

Which makes us wonder, are the Skrulls going to be so limited in their appearances? Surely there are plenty of employment opportunities for the home race of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his cosmic refugees, who were first introduced into the MCU through 2019’s Captain Marvel. So is there any reason to think that when Rogers ends its limited run, the Skrulls will go back into the Disney Vault? We shall see.

It might depend on what happens throughout the rest of Secret Invasion’s run, and how it sets up Avengers: Secret Wars and the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies slate. One could imagine Skrulls might be under a closer watch around Avengers’ Campus if the shape of things to come leads to even more unrest and resistance.

Then again, people have been spotting Rebel spies on Star Tours: The Adventures Continue for years now. So maybe introducing a Skrull-spotting game of sorts into the park is a side attraction that could become fun for fans, and would only help keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe story fresh in people's minds.

For now, a Skrull can help tidy Disneyland for its guests, as well as provide a fun distraction for those waiting for their shot at attending Rogers: The Musical. This star-spangled song and dance is currently showing at Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater, but don’t delay taking a chance at securing your spot.

The show is set to close on August 31st, just a little over a month after Secret Invasion airs its finale, slated to debut on July 26th. In the meantime, Disneyland visitors may want to keep their eyes and ears open. Who knows when or if you too may have a close encounter with a Skrull running loose in the parks?