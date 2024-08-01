Disneyland Is Teasing New Villains For The Oogie Boogie Bash And Now I'm Really Annoyed I Didn't Buy A Ticket
Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash is bringing some great villains to the party this year.
Disneyland tickets are expensive, but they’re fairly easy to get and most would agree that they’re worth it. Tickets to Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash, a special after-hours Halloween event at Disney California Adventure are even more expensive, and they can be difficult to obtain, but many would agree they’re also worth it, and after knowing some of what will be this year, I really wish I’d bought a ticket before they sold out.
Tickets for the 2024 Oogie Boogie Bash are gone, but those who are attending this year are getting a special treat. One of the unique things that happen at the event every year is unique characters who appear as part of the treat trails. These are characters you generally don’t find in the parks except at the event. Disneyland just dropped an Instagram video teasing who two of them will be. Check out the video below and see if you can guess.
The Grecian urn certainly looks to be one seen in Disney's animated Hercules movie, and the fire that follows would seem to confirm that villain number one is Hades, who has appeared in Disney Parks before but does not make regular appearances. The second half of the video shows a white lab coat, and a mysterious fedora, likely worn by a secret agent platypus, which is a clear indication that Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb will make his Disney Parks debut at Oogie Boogie Bash.
Needless to say, I am not kicking myself because Oogie Boogie Bash tickets were actually easier to get this year than they were last year, but I wasn’t entirely prepared and missed my chance to go. I've grown to love Disney Parks' after-hours events in recent years. I was going to take my daughter, because one of the dates coincided with her being off school, unfortunately, that date was one of the first to sell out. Since she’s a big Phineas & Ferb fan, I have to hope she’ll never find out what she missed.
The characters are fitting new additions. Phineas and Ferb, who have appeared at Disney California Adventure themselves are getting two new seasons on Disney+, so adding Dr. Doofenshmirtz will help promote that series. Hercules is also in line for the live-action remake treatment.
The characters on the Treat Trails are the major draw for the Oogie Boogie Bash. Several different villains have appeared over the years, and every year at least a couple of new characters appear. It’s unclear if these are the only new villains for 2024, or which ones they’ll be replacing. Last year featured first-time appearances by Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Yokai from Big Hero 6.
I was able to go to Oogie Boogie Bash last year for the first time and it really is a great event. Seeing the characters, as well as the guests in costumes, is a lot of fun. It’s not a shock this is one of the most popular after-hours events of the year. I hope everybody who goes has fun. I’ll just sit here and be bummed out.
