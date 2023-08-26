Ahead Of Princess And The Frog Ride’s Opening, Disneyland Unveiled A First Look At Tiana’s Palace, And I’m So There

Following a social media grassroots campaign calling for a revamp for Disney Parks’ Splash Mountain ride , the water attraction has since closed down and is currently en route to becoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure . While Disney fans still have a little over a year to wait for the ride based on The Princess and the Frog , Disneyland got a jump on re-theming New Orleans Square with Princess Tiana’s flair with the upcoming opening of Tiana’s Palace . That’s right, her dream restaurant is coming to the Happiest Place on Earth and it looks amazing!

Disney Parks unveiled a first look at Tiana’s Palace to replace the former French Market and the attached Mint Julep Bar ahead of its opening on September 7. Check it:

Wow! Tiana’s Palace is looking absolutely swanky! The TikTok via the official Disney Parks showcases some really beautiful details about the latest dining experience at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. It really does look like The Princess and the Frog came to life, between the decor, cookbooks, pots and pans and gorgeous paintings. Most notably there is a portrait of a young Tiana and her father that has me in my feels already about one of the best Disney Princesses around joining the parks in a much bigger way.

The food itself looks really good too! Disney Parks ’ website showcased the menu early, and it seems like Tiana’s Palace is definitely going to be all about New Orleans food. There are going to be a few gumbo options (one of which is completely plant-based). Then there’s also a cajun spice half chicken plate with baked macaroni & cheese and coleslaw. There are also going to be sandwiches like the muffuletta sandwich for example, which has mortadella, salami, rosemary ham, cheddar, provolone and house-made olive relish on toasted New Orleans sesame seed bread.

Additionally, it wouldn’t be a New Orleans-themed spot without a po-boy sandwich which will have slow-cooked beef, with gravy, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on French bread. Both sandwiches will come with a side of beans and a housemade pickle. There’s also a Shrimp and Grits dish along with sides like buttermilk cornbread. Obviously, Tiana’s Palace will serve beignets along with a signature drink: Joffrey’s Coffee Chicory Cold Brew, a coffee drink topped with sweet cream and a Ray Firefly Glow Cube!

Is anyone else’s mouth watering? I absolutely cannot wait to see Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland, though one should manage their expectations of dining exactly like the restaurant in the movie, considering it’s expected to be a “quick serve” location. While we continue to wait for The Princess and the Frog ride to replace Splash Mountain officially in late 2024, it’s exciting that the 2009 Disney Princess movie is getting love already at Disneyland.