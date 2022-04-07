Disney’s New Toy Story Themed Hotel Has An Etch-A-Sketch Themed TV. And Of Course It’s Adorable

When it comes to visiting Disney theme park resorts we all tend to focus on the amazing attractions and themed-design inside the parks themselves. The fact is that there’s just as much great work, if not more, happening in the Disney resort hotels . We’ve seen some amazing stuff happening inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which is partly a hotel , and now we have our first look at the new Toy Story Hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort. It looks amazing, and even has an Etch-A-Sketch TV which is just perfect.

The rooms, as shown by WDWNT , look a lot like Andy’s own bedroom in the Toy Story movies. They have the same cloud wallpaper and even the Mickey Mouse clock on the walls. However, the best part of the whole room has to be the fact that the room’s television is framed as a classic Etch-A-Sketch, one of the many toys we found in Andy’s room. Check it out.

The time has finally come to enter our insanely adorable room at the Toy Story Hotel! There's so many cute touches, from Andy's iconic wallpaper to the Etch-a-Sketch TV, take a look around! 😍#WDWNTokyo pic.twitter.com/jjGpmFgs0eApril 6, 2022

Whether or not you actually spend a lot of time watching television while you’re at a Disney resort, the TV is always a focal point of the room, so making it look cool, and like more than just the TV, is a nice touch. The TVs in the rooms at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are also built into the theme of that experience, they show a star map of the “voyage” you are on when the TV is not in use.

Tokyo Disney Resort is a unique location among the six Disney resorts. It’s the one location that isn’t actually owned by The Walt Disney Company. Tokyo Disney Resort, which includes two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, is owned and operated by The Oriental Land Company . It licenses all the Disney IP from the company and contracts with Walt Disney Imagineering for the design of its theme park attractions and resort hotels.

There have been some reports that a similar Toy Story theme to the new Tokyo Disney Resort hotel has been considered for Disneyland Resort’s Paradise Pier hotel . If that happens we could get very similar, or even exactly identical, rooms here domestically. It would very likely up the interest for what is generally seen as the third tier hotel at Disneyland Resort. It’s unclear how real these plans are right now, but we could see the hotel updated as part of a forthcoming major expansion plan at Disneyland Resort .

Of course, the biggest problem right now is that even if you were willing to pack up and fly from the U.S. to Japan right now, you can’t. Japan has been limiting travel to the nation due to the global pandemic, and while the island nation recently began lifting some of those restrictions, tourism in the country by American citizens is still prohibited. Hopefully soon it will be safe to visit Tokyo Disney Resort again and you can book a stay in Andy’s room