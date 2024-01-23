An Epcot Parkgoer Tried To Smuggle An Actual Suitcase Onto The Guardians Of The Galaxy Coaster, And A Viral TikTok Caught Them Getting Kicked Off

There’s nothing worse than the end of a Walt Disney World trip. I’ve been to Disney World more times than most, and I can tell you it never gets any easier to check out of your resort hotel and head to the airport. And trying to get in some last-minute park time on a day you’re also flying home, while understandable, can be a complex proposition. But please don’t bring your suitcases on a roller coaster.

I have to assume that the person who has gone viral on TikTok for trying to bring their suitcase on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot was basically stopping by the park on their way to the airport. Why else would you bring your suitcase into a theme park? I can sort of understand wanting to bring it, but then you have to figure out what to do with it. And needless to say, roller coasters don’t have space for roller bags.

The sequence of events that leads to trying to bring a roller bag on a roller coaster isn’t that hard to fathom. You’re checking out of your hotel, but you don’t want to leave your bags there, because that means returning to the hotel to get them, which will reduce your park time on the last day. It's a possible big time suck, because the Disney World internal bus system isn’t the fastest mode of transportation in the world. If you didn’t rent a car and didn’t want to use one of the replacements for the Disney Magical Express, then maybe you just plan to call an Uber from the park to get to the airport. So you check out and bring the bag with you.

But that process means you then must carry your suitcase all over Epcot, and who wants to do that? Granted, I am a very light traveler when I’m in a theme park, I don’t like to carry any bag at all if I can help it. A suitcase is just a bridge too far. Honestly, with the possible exception of the theaters for the Epcot films, I can’t imagine there’s an attraction at Epcot that would let you bring a bag that large on board. Cosmic Rewind doesn’t go upside down or anything, there probably isn’t much risk of the suitcase flying out, but having it would just make things awkward for everybody.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the newest attractions at Disney World, so it's understandable why somebody would do just about anything to get on it.