Epic Universe At Universal Orlando Still Feels A Long Way Off, But The Theme Park Just Made A Good Point

The beginning of 2024 brings us all a little closer to the exciting attractions and locations that make up everything new coming to Universal Orlando and Hollywood . There are even some locations that were announced in 2023 that signaled the company’s intent to branch out into areas like Texas, Las Vegas, and the U.K. So, while the most hotly anticipated addition, Universal Epic Universe, still feels a long way off, the theme park did make a good point about the journey ahead.

Yes, the social media team that is known for epic snark actually tweeted something kind of sweet. And it’s definitely for people who want to keep up on everything we know about Universal Epic Universe , despite not providing any new information. Still, as you’ll see below, Universal Orlando’s tweet is one of good tidings as we change our calendars:

2024 means it's one year closer to 2025 👀January 1, 2024 See more

Again, this is not a drop of new details for Universal Orlando’s third gate, so there’s not a lot of pomp and circumstance to dig into. Although the bright side is that this message doesn’t only keep the attention of theme park fans ready for Epic Universe’s summer 2025 opening , it also seems to confirm that the opening timeline is still on track.

Though there’s room for an earlier or later debut for Universal Epic Universe, at least 2025 still seems to be the year it’s all set to open up. That just sets the table for the next big question: what developments will 2024 bring for those watching Epic Universe with a keen interest?

The most obvious wish, and probably the most likely, would be some sort of complete roster of lands being built. With Super Nintendo World already confirmed , there aren’t any other truly locked-in sections that have been announced, leading to many rumors swirling around as a result.

Stories like a potential Wizarding World land that’s either themed to the Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts films have run rampant in recent times. Not to mention, photos of the actual site seem to blatantly confirm attractions like the How to Train Your Dragon roller coaster seemingly under construction. As documents like building permits and potential ride vehicle diagrams continue to be reported on, it feels like any day now we’ll be getting the rundown on what’s actually going to make up this Epic Universe.

Summer 2025 still feels like a long time to wait, especially in the world of theme park developments. But perhaps with the newly announced parks in Texas and Las Vegas, with a third potential expansion into the UK on the horizon, Universal Destinations & Experiences feels the time isn’t right just yet to dive in.

Then again, reminding everyone that 2025 is that much closer does seem like a good move to prime the pump for information on Universal Epic Universe to flow more freely. Plus, once the curtain has been opened on this mysterious Orlando attraction, fans wondering why Disney World isn't trying to compete with this new park are going to start asking even more questions.

So maybe Universal is trying not to plunge the theme park world into speculative chaos just yet, as it is quite early in 2024. We'll get to that churro stand when we get there I suppose, as Universal Epic Universe is currently set to open its doors, at some point in summer 2025.