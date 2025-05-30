One Underrated Benefit I Love About Staying At Universal Orlando Hotels

Universal Orlando has been partnering with Loews Hotels for more than 25 years now, and the stunning collaborations are nothing short of spectacular. Even prior to the new hotels opening along with Epic Universe, there were a lot of things to love about the hotels at Universal Orlando. Amidst these is one oft-overlooked detail I think is completely underrated.

I know you probably expected me to say something about how close Universal hotels are to the action, or perhaps say something about how every Universal Orlando Hotel has a fitness center and a super nice pool (and you can use the amenities across resorts), no matter the price point. You might have even expected me to say something about the Early Park Admission that Universal hotel stays offer, whether you are staying at Endless Summer Resorts or shelling out for the Hard Rock Hotel.

All of these are excellent perks, and certainly give me plenty of reasons to want to stay on property when I come into town.

Why Having A Lighted Mirror In The Bathroom Is A Total Hotel Game Changer

In the last month, I’ve stayed at both the brand new Stella Nova Resort and Sapphire Falls at Universal Orlando, and both offer modern amenities and cool views of different parts of the Universal property. However, one amenity they both have in common that I find to be most thoughtful is the backlighting in the bathroom.

I’m a frequent middle-of-the-night bathroom user, and most hotels are the worst when it comes to getting up in the wee hours of the morning. You either have to brave hitting corner walls and obstacles in the dark in a room you are unfamiliar with or contend with throwing on a blinding light at 4 a.m. if you have to get up to use the facilities. I've incurred many a bruise on vacation this way.

It’s come to the point where I’ve taken to bringing my own LED nightlight on many trips, but when I stay at a Loews Hotel at Universal I don’t need to worry about this. Many of these hotels have backlighting -- particularly via the mirrors -- that can be turned on during the night and can serve as a kind of nightlight without being glaringly bright. I find it to truly be an underrated benefit of staying at one of these on-property hotels.

While leaving a subtle and soft light on in the room may not be necessary for some heavy sleepers, it’s a benefit I like to use during the day most of the time, too. I don’t really enjoy having a glaring light on when I’m showering. Nor do I want a bright light on when I’m relaxing or doing most tasks (with the exception of putting on makeup) in my room. In general, the Loews properties give users all kinds of lighting options both in the bedroom and bathrooms. It’s really convenient, really modernized, and as I said, an underrated facet of staying on property.

Not every single hotel mirror is backlit at Universal hotels. I believe at Loews Royal Pacific there’s a makeup mirror that lights up but no main mirror, but it serves roughly the same purpose.

In general, I know for sure both Sapphire Falls and Stella Nova are both a backlighting thumbs up in my book, and the Stella Nova has the added benefit of simply being a super cool hotel to to look at outside both during the day and at night, when everything fades to black and the outside of the hotel mimics the night sky. If you're considering whether or not to stay on property before you buy a day ticket to the new Epic Universe, I can't say enough positive things about the varying Loews hotels -- particularly when comparing them to other theme park offerings.