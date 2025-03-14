PSA: Epic Universe Is Opening In 69 Days (And The Fans All Have The Same Response)
Hilarious. Stupid, but Hilarious.
It’s almost hard to believe considering how long I’ve been writing about Epic Universe, and how I once wrote that I was afraid it was never going to happen, that the world’s newest theme park is almost here. Yesterday, single-day tickets to Epic Universe finally went on sale to the general public, ahead of the park’s opening in May. Today, the park hit a particular milestone, as long as you have a particular sense of humor.
Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22, 2025, which, if you do the math, is 69 days from today. You can probably guess where all this is going. An X account that has been counting down the days posted the number this morning, and the internet did exactly what you would expect the internet to do.
Nice 😎 https://t.co/DCqM1JaONdMarch 14, 2025
Is this mature? No, but unless you have no sense of humor whatever, it’s still pretty funny. Normally, when everybody makes the same joke, it gets less funny. However, when literally everybody is making the same joke over and over again, I’d argue it all comes back around to becoming hilarious again.
https://t.co/zRiEXVEZEb pic.twitter.com/KPqTxHP0bFMarch 14, 2025
Of course, if we can stop laughing for just a minute, 69 (nice) days means that the Epic Universe will be open for business in just over two months. It’s all pretty amazing considering that it doesn’t seem that long ago that a third theme park at Universal Orlando resort was only just a rumor. Then, after the rumor was eventually confirmed, construction on the park was delayed by the pandemic, throwing into question whether or not the park would ever actually happen.
https://t.co/eUiuGDLOil pic.twitter.com/xJL6YDUGBYMarch 14, 2025
Now, not only is Epic Universe almost here, but it’s just the first of multiple major themed entertainment projects on the way from Universal. Later this year, we’ll get Universal Horror Unleased in Las Vegas, a permanent installation of the experience guests have at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida. Then there will be Universal Kids Resort, which is currently under construction in Texas, a park geared to families with young children, which is set to open next year.
pic.twitter.com/FAYfb9qIBNMarch 14, 2025
But even that’s not all. Universal is also in the early stages of planning a park in the U.K. While the European location isn’t a done deal yet, there are no obvious stumbling blocks and the park seems likely to be approved. Then we can start the clock again as we look forward several years to when that park opens.
