How The Closing Of One Universal Studios Ride Could Mean The Opening Of Revenge Of The Mummy

Universal Orlando Resort continues to make changes and execute maintenance on its stunning attractions, in preparation for brand new thrills ahead. Since way back in January, Revenge of the Mummy has been closed and undergoing such changes, while fans have awaited its “late summer” reopening. They might not have to wait much longer, as two new developments, including the closing of another Universal Orlando thrill ride, could signal a grand unveiling.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

The Latest Universal Orlando Resort Ride To Close For Refurbishment

An announcement from Universal Parks (via Inside The Magic ) has named the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit as the next piece of Orlando’s resort to be closing for a refurb. However, this is a closure that’s on an even smaller scale than this year’s previous three-week closure of Jurassic Park: The Ride . Slated to take place between August 21st and August 25th, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit sounds like it could use the love and care it’s about to get, considering a recent incident that left riders stranded on the ride.

Though user “bioreconstruct” on Twitter thinks this may have been part of a safety protocol implemented in this fixture of Universal Orlando, this may be part of the reason why Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is being shut down. As it’s only for four days, there’s clearly no major changes being made to the ride. However, when one ride closes, another may open; and another promising sign seems to hint that Brendan Fraser’s return to Universal Orlando Resort is close at hand.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Revenge Of The Mummy’s Promising Sign That It Could Reopen Soon

Recent reports have spotted Universal Orlando employees queuing up for Revenge of The Mummy. The previous explanation was that employees are being retrained for the ride, prior to reopening. However, that sounds like it also means that the Universal team members are getting to ride the newly refreshed horror-coaster. At least, this is what can be inferred by Orlando Informer’s update below:

Universal team members have begun lining up for Revenge of the Mummy’s team member preview. It takes place from 11 am to 5 pm. A reopening date for guests has not been announced. pic.twitter.com/FxtFOiwGgZAugust 13, 2022 See more

It’s a cause for celebration, but also a torturous proposition, as there’s still no reopening date stated for Revenge of the Mummy. Seeing as we’re in the “late summer” window vaguely mentioned by Universal Orlando, it would feel like we’re just about ready to see the rope drop and Imhotep’s curse plague riders once again. Although, if there's anything more cursed than a mummy's tomb, a theme park announcement could be a good contender for the position.

For now, we’ll have to wait for that news like Brendan Fraser has to wait for his coffee, hoping that we’ll all see the newly refreshed Mummy experience sooner rather than later. In the meantime, and at the time of this writing, you can catch the entire Mummy trilogy on streaming, should you be a Peacock Premium subscriber.