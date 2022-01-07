Dang, One Of Universal Studios’ Most Popular Attractions Is Closing (For A Lengthy Refurbishment) This Week

As the world has rediscovered its love affair with Brendan Fraser, the cinematic joy that is 1999’s The Mummy has also found itself on people’s minds. Unfortunately, this revived obsession couldn’t have come at a worse time, as Universal Studios Orlando is about to close one of its most popular attractions, Revenge of The Mummy, for a lengthy refurbishment. And if previously reported rumors are true, Mr. Fraser may no longer be a part of that magical experience.

The long-talked-about refurbishment was reported by Click Orlando as one of two major theme park attractions that are about to go under the metaphorical knife. Included in this report is the news that Disney’s Animal Kingdom has already closed Expedition: Everest for a refurb project that’ll last until a projected mid-April reopening. However, Universal Studios Orlando’s Fraser-enhanced roller coaster is in for a much longer window of downtime, as “late summer” is all the information we have on when that thrill ride will reopen.

No further details have been given about just what is going on with Revenge of The Mummy’s renovations, but that hasn’t stopped people from talking. The word on the street is that allegedly Universal Orlando is about to remove a bunch of theming elements, including pre-recorded bits starring Brendan Fraser , in the name of coherent re-theming of the queue experience. Those presumed changes seem more valid when looking at the time frame that’s being given for this particular project; though one hopes that somehow Mr. Fraser’s presence will either be preserved, or honored in another way, with this fresh coat of paint.

That’s not the only dust that’s being kicked up in Universal’s Florida theme park, as a couple other projects are set to reshape the face of this east coast destination. Construction continues to move forward on Universal’s Epic Universe, the third theme park that’s rumored to hold experiences based off of the Fantastic Beasts franchise , as well as one of the US-based adaptations of Super Nintendo World . While this isn't as serious of a project, it's potentially massive enough to change the entire atmosphere of the ride.

It could be worse when it comes to Revenge of The Mummy, as the fact that the franchise hasn’t released a film since 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor could have seen it slated for demolition (we're not counting the failed Dark Universe's take on The Mummy from 2017). Thankfully, the roller coaster’s popularity has helped it avoid the same fate as its siblings Fear Factor Live and Shrek 4D; both of which are scheduled for a form of demolition in the near future. One has to wonder if Brendan Fraser, and the fond feelings he brings out in fans of The Mummy movies, might be part of the enchantment that’s kept the ride’s profile so high for so long.

Revenge of The Mummy is closed as of today for its months-long refurbishment. If you want to pay your respects to the attraction in its previous form, you'll want to see the video we’re including below. Here’s a POV experience of the ride, Fraser footage and all: