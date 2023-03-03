Is Aerosmith's Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Being Replaced At Disney World? A History Of The Rumor

Theme parks are usually in a constant state of flux. There are always old attractions being removed to make room for new ones and while a few classics stand the test of time, nothing is ever really safe. At nearly 25 years oldl the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World has long been rumored to be on the chopping block, and that rumor has seen a recent resurgence following comments from one of the people that appears in the current version of the ride.

As of today, while Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment, it is expected to reopen as the same ride it is now. But the fact that the ride is getting refurbished right now meant that some off-hand comments from actor Ken Marino went a little viral in the theme park world.

The Aerosmith Rock N’ Roller Coaster Refurbishment Came At An Interesting Time

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has always been a popular attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It’s the only roller coaster in the resort with inversions and was the first launch coaster in the parks, but Aerosmith just isn’t quite as popular a band as they were in 1999 when the ride opened.

The only time Aerosmith has made news recently was this past December when lead singer Steven Tyler was named in a lawsuit that claims he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor back in the 1970s. The bad press made many wonder if, when the coaster’s refurbishment was announced shortly after, Disney was going to re-theme or replace the ride to distance itself from Tyler.

Actor Ken Marino Speaks on the Future Of The Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster

Cut to yesterday when actor Ken Marino, who is seen in the coaster’s pre-show alongside the band and actress Illeana Douglas, was appearing on Office Hours Live (posted by Orlando Park Stop’s Alicia Stella) and he talked about the ride, saying there were plans to replace Aerosmith with Queen.

The idea that Queen could replace Aerosmith isn’t a new rumor. It’s been suggested previously, including by me when I wrote on different ways to replace the Rock 'N'Roller Coaster. The current version of Queen, fronted by Adam Lambert, is signed to Hollywood Records, the record label owned by Disney. And as such, would likely be a fairly easy band to get to replace Aerosmith if such a decision were being made.

The Queen Rumor Is Still A Rumor

But as it turns out, the rumor that Queen could replace Aerosmith is exactly what Marino was referring to when he brought up the band in the interview. Replying to the DSNY Newscast on Twitter, Marino explains simply that he was repeating something that he’d been told by somebody, so the Queen replacement is still nothing more than rumor.

If the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster does get rethemed, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that we were only told that after a refurb started. At the same time, if the ride is getting a big change, it seems far more likely that Disney would replace it entirely with something new based on a major Disney franchise, not simply replace one band and soundtrack with another.

A version of the attraction at Disneyland Paris was recently replaced with the Avengers Assemble Coaster in the park’s new Avengers Campus. Such a move is currently off the table at Walt Disney World due to Marvel’s previous deal with Universal Orlando Resort. But it’s hard to argue that a replacement here doesn’t feel likely, and sooner rather than later. Perhaps this is just a normal refurbishment, but it might be the last one this ride ever sees. What comes next is still very much a mystery.