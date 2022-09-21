Brie Larson Tells A Shocked Iman Vellani That Ms. Marvel Is In The Avengers Ride In Adorable Video

When an actor commits to being in a Marvel movie, they often are committing to a great deal more than that. Not only could a single character become a movie franchise or a long running television series, characters can also appear in new Marvel movies or TV shows based on other characters, and now, inside theme park attractions. It’s getting so big that you can forgive Iman Vellani for not even realizing her character Ms. Marvel was part of the new Avengers coaster, even after she rode it.

A video has recently gone viral on Instagram that shows Brie Larson and Iman Vellani when they were both in attendance earlier this summer at the opening of the new Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. The big E-ticket attraction of the new land is the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster, which includes Captain Marvel as a major character, but apparently when Vellani rode the attraction, she completely missed that she’s in it as well.

A post shared by Victoria Alonso (@victoriaalonso76) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s sort of adorable to see Iman Vellani realize that she’s in the ride and get completely blown away by the news. Brie Larson gives her a rough idea where in the attraction Ms. Marvel can be seen, and Vellani then, of course, makes plans to go on the ride once again in order to see herself.

Exactly how Iman Vellani did not know she was in the ride is unclear. It’s possible that they repurposed shots her from the Ms. Marvel TV show to include in the attraction rather than having her film new content. However, it’s more likely that Vellani just assumed Disneyland Paris had decided not to use whatever work she had done after she ended up not seeing it.

Avengers Campus in Paris isn’t even the only place outside of the Ms. Marvel series where Iman Vellani has already been able to reprise her role. She and Brie Larson can also be found in the Worlds of Marvel dinner experience on board the brand new Disney Wish cruise ship. It was actually the first Marvel related project the pair worked on with director Nia DaCosta before they started shooting The Marvels.

And there’s a good chance that we’ll see her in at least one more theme park attraction in the next couple years. Earlier this month Disney Parks confirmed a new attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. It’s set to take place within the multiverse, and it teases not only a massive number of Marvel heroes, but potentially multiple versions of them from different parts of the multiverse. It seems more than likely that anybody currently in the MCU will be included, and perhaps we’ll even get the return of some popular characters who will have since moved on.