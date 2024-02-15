John Wick Is Getting Its Own Las Vegas Attraction, And I'm Ready To Return To The Continental ASAP

Though last year saw John Wick: Chapter 4 supposedly bidding a fond farewell to Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin, his memory lives on. For Wick fans all over, that legacy will echo through the Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina hitting the 2024 movie schedule , in which Reeves is on deck to appear. However Las Vegas residents, or anyone looking to make a pilgrimage to Sin City, are going to get a lot more to celebrate, as a John Wick attraction is now set to open in town later this year.

News like that has me ready to return to The Continental ASAP, and that’s exactly what Lionsgate and amusement company AREA15 are hoping will bring people to the doors of what’s been named the John Wick Experience. Details from the press release announcing this project reported by IGN , among others, revealed that guests will be able to visit the Las Vegas branch of The Continental.

What awaits inside sounds absolutely wild, and makes last year’s New York Continental pop-up event sound like a warm-up for what’s being offered here. This new Las Vegas experience sounds like a more intense, and potentially more permanent experience than the 2023 event that promoted the Peacock series The Continental last fall.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

However, the same immersive experience of conducting missions on Continental grounds will be waiting for anyone brave enough to step in. Also, a themed bar and retail shop are part of these plans as well, because who doesn’t want a drink to kick things off and a souvenir for the road home?

Reading about a new John Wick attraction is exciting for a couple of reasons. For starters, Lionsgate has been trying to get its properties into the amusement world for some time. The eventual launch of MotionGate Dubai’s John Wick: Open Contract coaster helped realize those ambitions rather nicely. However, as an East Coaster myself, this new venture reminds me of Lionsgate’s previous plans for a New York amusement complex, which were eventually canceled.

Having been to a top tier immersive experience at The Continental before, I’m more than excited to suit up, hop a flight to Vegas and scrap through another round of in-person intrigue in the world of John Wick. Though I'm still a bit sore that New York location never came to be, this neon paradise is also a perfect home to this secret world of assassins.

If you’re on that same wavelength, you’re going to want to keep your eyes and ears open, as we still have no solid information as to when the John Wick Experience. On the front of good news, at least what we know about Ballerina has a firm date on when to expect Mr. Wick to return to theaters: June 7th.

Those of you still looking to jump into John Wick: Chapter 4, whether it’s your first or fifth time, you can stream that title through access to Starz. It can be conveniently added onto your Prime Video subscription if you're all about keeping things simple.