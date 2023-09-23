I Visited The Interactive John Wick Bar For The Continental, And It Made Me Feel Like An Assassin In Keanu Reeves' World

In the world of the John Wick movies, 82 Beaver Street is a sacred address in New York City. The building that sits there, while previously vacant, has always been the exterior to The Continental , the infamous in-universe lodging chain that’s now the focus of a Peacock event series. Before today, if you randomly showed up to that building, you’d only be able to take pictures on the outside and call it a day.

That is, until the streaming network behind this prequel expanding the origins of young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and his rise to power decided to do something with it. From now until October 8th, the building that’s always resembled The Continental onscreen actually gets to play the part. After spending a couple of hours inside that world myself, I can truly say that it made me feel like an assassin in Keanu Reeves ’ world.

(Image credit: Bryan Bedder/Peacock)

What Is Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience?

To be honest, the name of this limited run attraction undersells what you should be expecting, and in the best way possible. From the outside, it sounds like you’re just going to be stepping into the 1970s setting of The Continental event series. Were that the case, I’d have still been pretty damned happy with what I got out of my time spent in this throwback interactive experience.

However, Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience is more than just a chance to toast your friends at Winston Scott’s expense. From the moment the bellhop greets you at the door, you’re pulled into this reality-bending lounge. While it’s not exactly the cancelled John Wick attraction Lionsgate was planning to open in New York, this is a pretty beautiful substitute.

Chatting with the hotel’s personnel, you’re given the chance to play the role of an assassin who has access to The Continental’s accommodations. With The Continental currently running through its three-week event for Peacock subscription holders, having the chance to immerse yourself in this bygone era is all the more helpful to get into the right mindset.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Your Loyalty To The High Table Will Be Tested From The Moment You Step Inside

By the time you experience your complimentary champagne and conversation with hotel employee Mr. Roy, a very important choice is given to you, the guest. At the heart of Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience is a mystery that allows you to either pledge loyalty to The High Table, or to violate their trust in the name of cold hard (metaphorical) cash.

Without ruining the fun, all I’ll say is there’s a killer in your midst, and if you listened to helpful reporters on the street, you’ve already got your first clues as to what’s afoot. How you choose to aid or hinder that assassin is up to you, and you will be questioned as to which side you’re on in the final act.

You know the risks of both sides to this gold coin John Wick fans, so weigh your options carefully. Oh, and keep an eye out for that mysterious woman with the eye patch pictured above. She'll be quite useful to your adventure, provided you give her the right answers.

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

The Food And Drink Options Are Pure Continental Quality

It wouldn’t be The Continental without some prime libations on hand. With the world of assassins being paid in those flush looking gold coins, only the best should be provided. With your paid admission to Welcome to The Continental, you’ll be getting your own piece of currency from the John Wick universe to spend on the refreshments of your choice.

Shown in the photo above is the menu of drinks and snacks available at The Continental’s bar. As you can see, I chose the charcuterie board, a side of olives, and a nice pour of whiskey (aka “Business To Attend To”) to wash it all down.

While it’s not a definitive answer to one of my many burning questions about how The Continental works , it’s kind of cool to have a specific value assigned to purchasing and spending the gold pieces that make this world go round. Not to mention, you do feel pretty awesome when sliding those babies across the table when making transactions.

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

Spend 'Em While You've Got 'Em

Again, I don’t want to spoil any of the fun twists and turns you’ll run into at Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience, as there’s an actual mystery you’ll have to work your way through. However, I will give you a tip when it comes to those gold coins you’ll be purchasing during your stay.

I know you’re going to want to hold onto them as a keepsake, and so does the management, which is why you’re provided with a keepsake coin on your way out of the hotel. As an added bonus, they're provided in the collector's casing you see in the photo above. So don’t be stingy with your funds acquired during your stay. If you’re looking to get the most bang from your buck, be sure to spend your coins up before heading out.

You’ll definitely want to be in a clear mindset, and with the food and drink being top notch, the motivation to cash in those coins is easy to satisfy. So when you get the message on your “fancy telex machine” (alternate '70s slang for smartphone) telling you that your room is ready, that’s your cue to get ready for the final act of Welcome to the Continental. You literally won’t be able to spend it where you’re going, as the location of the grand finale leads straight to the exit.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Television)

Some Final Tips Before You Go To The Continental

At this point, you should be primed and ready to visit The Continental’s world of mystery and death. Though you probably have some questions about what to expect, which means that’s your cue to visit Fever ’s event listing for Welcome to The Continental and read the FAQ. That being said, I’ll clue you in to some of the more important aspects you’ll need to know to fully enjoy your stay.

First, if you really want to have fun, you’re going to want to dress the part of an assassin in the 1970s. Not only does it feel good to walk in decked out as if you belong in this world, it totally plays mind games with any fellow mystery solvers in your party. I found myself questioned a couple times if I was “here” or “here here,” as there are some characters in costume who will chat you up.

Second, and most important, be sure your phone is properly charged before you step in. You’ll need it to access your unique QR code for event photos, as well as prompts for where to head next in your night of adventure. Trust me, you don’t want to make Accounts Payable wait for you longer than they have to. “Sit. Form. Snap. Scram.” is their motto, and they take it very seriously.

Last, but not least, have fun! If you really want to skip the murder mystery portion of the night, you can do just that. The lounge has a pianist playing covers of your favorite ‘70s hits, and there are plenty of spots to get photos for your social media presence. It’s your dime, and however you choose to spend it is up to you. All you need to do is be on time for your entry window, and make the most of your two-hour-timed experience within the hotel.