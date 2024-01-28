A New Loki Theory Ties A Disneyland Attraction To Time Slipping, And Now I Feel The Glorious Purpose To Return To The Parks

When thinking back to Loki Season 2’s finale , I'm kind of sad that Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ series has more than likely been wrapped up. Unless there’s a surprise announcement on the 2024 TV schedule that Season 3 is on its way, we may have seen the last of our favorite Trickster God for some time. There's still much that can be discussed in connection to the show, though. That includes recent theory about Time Slipping being present within some Disneyland offerings, which makes feel a glorious purpose to return to Anaheim. Well, besides the obvious reasons, of course.

Author and Disney historian Kate Grasso is responsible for this big theme park theory. Which, thanks to her keen knowledge on Disneyland past, just happens to link to not one, but two Time Slipping attractions that happen to rest on the same spot. Coincidence? Judge for yourself, after watching Grasso's rundown below:

I don’t know about you, but I think I’d take more than the TVA-allotted 17-minute lunch break at the Stratosnak Space Bar. Of course, most of us would need to know how Loki’s Time Slipping works in order to grab a bite at this Disneyland automat, as this portal between yesteryear and 1986 closed down in 1966. But for the Carousel of Progress, the carousel-style classic that sends riders to various points in US history, to be built on that same spot, feels like it hits too close to merely be a sign of good park management.

Of course, as part of the Carousel of Progress’ history and legacy , that attraction was removed and shipped off among everything new at Walt Disney World in the year 1973. However, if we look at the expanded history of this spot in Disneyland, one could still consider it a fixed point in the park that acts as a gateway through time and space.

That much was especially true with the most recent Disneyland attraction to occupy that now dormant space: Star Wars Launch Bay. It allowed guests to travel a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away and closed in 2020; making it a potential spot for Anaheim’s future Avatar attraction .

As an expert and enthusiast who loves to discuss how time travel works, this particular location could prove invaluable to my studies. Oh, did I mention this same spot was also a home to the earliest piece of Tron ’s theme park history ? (I’m practically packing my bags as we speak.)

Admittedly, there hasn’t been an attraction that specifically traveled through time in a Disney Park since The Timekeeper was removed from Walt Disney World in 2006. But if any of the Imagineers at Walt Disney Imagineering have their ears open, then perhaps an actual attraction mimicking Loki’s Time Slipping phenomenon could be built. Provided, of course, that the Avatar experience isn’t already being planned for the space.