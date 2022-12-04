Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland

Disneyland, as is the case with other locations that are under the Disney Parks umbrella , is a place meant to elicit joy and excitement from those who visit. And in the process, they create lasting memories with those around them. Sadly though, the famous theme park was connected to a truly tragic moment this weekend. It’s been reported that a man reportedly jumped to his death while at the park.

The man allegedly leaped from a parking structure while he was at the park on Saturday. ABC 7 Eyewitness News was told by authorities that the incident occurred around 9 p.m. and that police officers eventually made their way to the location. Trams to and from the park were shut down around that time as well. The news outlet became aware of that fact after attendees posted about it on Twitter and called into the news station personally to provide details on what was going down.

As of this writing, the man has yet to be identified by the authorities, though he was reportedly in his ‘50s. In addition to local law enforcement, the Orange County coroner’s office is also said to be looking into the matter. As for the Disney Park itself, things remain a bit more unclear. The Orange County Register attempted to reach out to a representative for comment but did not receive a response at the time. With certain services having been disrupted on Saturday, many likely remain curious as to whether certain parts of Disneyland (including those with attractions) are being sectioned off.

It’s sad to say that this isn’t the only death that has occurred at a theme park this year. In March, a 14-year-old died at the Orlando-based Icon Park after falling from the Free Fall attraction, which is a freestanding drop tower. Officials eventually determined that the young man’s body harness had been manually adjusted, leading to the accident. It was later revealed that the ride involved in the teen’s death will be torn down.

And in July, another 14-year-old died in a rollercoaster accident that took place at Denmark’s Tivoli Friheden. In that situation, a teenage girl was riding the coaster when one of the cars went off the track. Another minor sustained injuries in the process and, at the time, the facility was evacuated.

Of course, it must be emphasised that what happened at Disneyland (which is still looking to return to a pre-pandemic state) this weekend is different from the other situations, as someone apparently sought to take their own life in this case. More clarity on the matter may be provided by law enforcement during the week ahead.