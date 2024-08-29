Marvel Characters Are Being Added To It's A Small World And Earth's Mightiest Heroes Are Adorable

It’s a Small World is an iconic Disney Parks attraction with a storied history and I don't care what anybody says, it's one of the best rides at Disneyland. There's a reason it's one of the attractions that exists, in some form, at every Disney resort around the world.

While the song may be something you love or something you love to hate, something is captivating about the attraction thanks to its aesthetic, originally designed by the iconic Mary Blair and that earworm of a song from the Sherman Brothers. Over the years the attraction has undergone a handful of changes but is very similar at every park where it can be found. However, Tokyo Disneyland is set to see a unique version of the ride as the Avengers will be assembling inside It’s a Small World.

A limited-time version of It’s a Small World, simply called It’s a Small World with Groot, will debut next year, and Tokyo Disney Resort dropped a new video showing several of the Marvel characters who will appear in the attraction. While Baby Groot certainly fits in well as a Small World-style doll, it’s the rest of the characters, including Black Panther, Thor, Gamora, and more who look adorable in doll form. Check out the teaser video below.

ã€å…¬å¼ã€‘ã‚¤ãƒƒãƒ„ãƒ»ã‚¢ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ¢ãƒ¼ãƒ«ãƒ¯ãƒ¼ãƒ«ãƒ‰withã‚°ãƒ«ãƒ¼ãƒˆ | æ±äº¬ãƒ‡ã‚£ã‚ºãƒ‹ãƒ¼ãƒ©ãƒ³ãƒ‰/Tokyo Disneyland - YouTube Watch On

Never before have some of the strongest characters in the universe looked so incredibly cute. Rocket eating ice cream on a gondola is one of the few characters that we see in motion, but all the Marvel characters appearing here are sure to have similar simple movements. I love this.

The Marvel characters will only be part of the ride for a few months, It’s a Small World with Groot is scheduled to run January 15- June 30, 2025, so if you’ve been contemplating a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, early next year may be the time to do it. With the incredible new Fantasy Springs area having just opened earlier this year, there’s plenty of reason to go.

This isn’t the first time that characters from Disney IP have made their way into It’s a Small World. The version of the ride at Disneyland Resort saw characters from Disney animated movies several years back. As riders visit the different regions of the world that make up the ride, characters associated with those areas can be found. Look up and you'll see Aladdin and Jasmine are on a flying carpet in the Middle East. Likewise, Mulan is in China, Pinocchio is in Italy, and Cinderella can be found in France.

There's a common belief that Tokyo Disney Resort gets the best rides when compared to other parks, and I'm certainly feeling a bit of that here. Perhaps this Marvel overlay will come to Disneyland's It's a Small World one day. I would love to see it. While traveling to Tokyo Disney Resort is a bucket list item for me, now I'm trying to figure out how I can make the trip next year.