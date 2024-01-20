I'm Obsessed With The New Flavor Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour Is Offering At The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour has brought us lots of winners over the years since it opened in Universal Studio Florida’s Diagon Alley, including the frequently touted butterbeer ice cream. (Which I frankly enjoy more than just having a butterbeer. No, I won’t take it back). For the last month I’ve been staring at my pals and acquaintances’ social media accounts and seeing delightful posts about the shop’s newest and most exciting flavor: huckleberry.

Yes, it sounds like something out of a Mark Twain novel, but it fits right in with Florean Fortescue's unusual menu of flavors including strawberry and peanut butter and clotted cream.

Needless to say I’m obsessed. Like watched multiple TikToks just to see the ice cream melting on the cone obsessed.

In late 2019, I went to Universal for my sister’s 30th birthday party. Huckleberry was an option on the menu then, and I very nearly dove in and tried the purple concoction, but I stuck with an old standby instead. Then, it left the menu, and not that you asked, but yes I did have deep regrets about it. Now, several years later it seems Universal Orlando has brought back the sweet treat. It’s my chance y’all.

Two scoops of the sweet treat go for $7.49, making it one of the easier purchases on your wallet in the parks. Though additional toppings and sundaes on the menu do cost extra.

For comparison, though, a draught of cold Butterbeer goes for $8.49 these days. A City Walk Toothsome Chocolate Emporium milkshake can range from $15-$50 for a full flight. And some of the more adult treats -- aka alcoholic beverages -- at places like Chez Alcatraz or Big Fire can run a bit higher in cost too.

It’s unclear how long Huckleberry will remain a flavor, but one can hope for a long time. In the meantime, Florean Fortescue’s is a fan-favorite for a good reason, and is generally worth a wait in line. Some other delicious flavors I would recommend include chocolate chili and salted caramel brownie, but there's a wide variety of funky and straightforward hard-pack and soft-serve ice creams to appeal to most palates, provided you are an ice cream lover and not a hater.

Universal Orlando is continually upping its game in the food department, and there will be another big jump next month when Mardi Gras also returns to Universal Studios Florida. (Good time to visit the parks? Yes!) The event will run from Feb 3 - April 7th and is a great time to try lots of other additional goodies. Just save room for Florean Fortescue’s when you finally make your way to Diagon Alley.