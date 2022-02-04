Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration Is Here And It Looks Delicious

The spooky season is when most eyes turn to Universal Orlando Resort thanks to the overwhelming success of Halloween Horror Nights, but there’s another big celebration that Universal Orlando has slowly been taking over in a big way, Mardi Gras. For the last several years the Florida resort has been throwing a huge Mardi Gras party and it’s now really become a can’t miss event. And the food looks so good I’m drooling.

In the past, the big selling points of Universal’s Mardi Gras has been the concerts and the parade, and after being forced to take 2021 off due to covid , both of those are back. This year’s concert lineup includes the likes of, the iconic Diana Ross, LL Cool J, Marshmello, and more. And it’s just not Mardi Gras without parades, and an evening parade through Universal Studios Florida is going to set the party mood in a way few other things can.

But what I can’t get over right now is just how good the food looks. 2021’s Mardi Gras was all about the food and it was an absolutely amazing culinary experience, with food booths all over Universal Studios Florida celebrating the various nations of the world that celebrate Mardi Gras or Carnival, and the amazing food that goes with that. This year’s celebration will be no different. Nine different regions are being spotlighted with booths, and several Universal Orlando Resort hotels will have their own specialty menus, so there’s reason to go check them out too.

I’ve always enjoyed the beignets I got at Disneyland, but the ones I had at the Dockside Inn during Mardi Gras last year absolutely destroyed them. And they’ll be back again this year. Is it worth it to fly to Florida just to eat beignets? Asking for a friend.

A food and beverage lanyard is available to purchase that will give you the ability to try out multiple booths. It’s almost certainly going to be worth it because all this looks so good you’re going to want to try most of it.

Theme parks are always fun places to be but during a celebration like this the vibe is just different. If you’re a frequent visitor to Universal Orlando it gives you a reason to go back, to experience the parks in a different way. If you’re making a special trip it means you can experience the parks in a unique way.

And at the same time the rest of the Universal Orlando Resort experience is there. The epic Velocicoaster is there. Every ride is there ( except for the Mummy coaster which is currently undergoing refurbishment) and it’s just like it always is, so you’re not losing anything during Mardi Gras. If you’re just there to do the rides, you still can.