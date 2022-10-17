Of Course Disneyland Fans Hate The Recent Price Increases, But One Change Has Them Particularly Annoyed

Nobody likes it when something they want becomes more expensive, and considering that Walt Disney World becomes more expensive basically every year like clockwork, seeing fans get upset by price increases is a regular occurrence. Last week, however, Disney Parks took some extreme steps by increasing prices on basically everything across the parks all at once. Of course people didn’t love that, but of all the recent increases, the changes to the individual Lightning Lane prices may be the most frustrating.

Two days after Disneyland saw increases to ticket prices and the Genie+ service, the price of an Individual Lightning Lane for the park’s flagship attraction, Rise of the Resistance, went up from its previous maximum cost of $20 to $25 per guest. Fans on Twitter, were less than thrilled

Anyone else notice that paid individual Lightning Lane for Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland is $25 today as part of these price increases and changes? Ouch.October 11, 2022 See more

Each Disneyland Resort park has one attraction that has a Lightning Lane that skips most of the line, but is not included in Genie+, which offers shorter lines for a variety of attractions at both parks. At Disney California Adventure that attraction is Radiator Springs Racers. At Disneyland, it’s Rise of the Resistance. ILL pricing has always been variable, with the cost of skipping the line dependent on how busy the park is that day. Rise hit a new high last week, which makes simply doing this one attraction quite expensive, especially compared to some other options.

An Individual Lightning Lane for Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland costs half the cost of admission for the entirety of Tokyo DisneySea.October 13, 2022 See more

At this point, we’ll have to wait and see if $25 is the new maximum price for Rise of the Resistance, or if it could get even more expensive during the heart of the busy summer months. Even at $25, it matches the brand new higher price of Genie+. At Disneyland Genie+ is up from $20 to $25 when you buy your ticket. When you enter the park and decide to by it that day, it could be even more expensive. Disneyland did just add a new feature to Genie+, though it's probably not worth the price increase for most.

At Disneyland: Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane is $25 per person today (same price as Genie+). https://t.co/ih8d5UtW4TOctober 11, 2022 See more

On the plus side, it has to be said that the Lightning Lane for Rise of the Resistance really does skip the line. Unlike many Lightning Lanes, that just skip most of it, on Rise it drops you immediately into the room right before the first part of the show, so you do get that much for your money. And unlike something like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, that has a queue worth seeing, Rise's queue, while well designed, has less to draw your attention, Of course, that doesn’t mean that the ride itself will always be worth spending the money.

Disney: Individual Lightning Lane for Rise Of The Resistance is an extra $5 now.Me: $25? Did you at least fix the cannons? Might not be great optics to charge that much while a notable setpiece isn't working.Disney: pic.twitter.com/DzGsGEJXzTOctober 12, 2022 See more

There are a lot of strong feelings about the nearly across the board price increases at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. While Orlando avoided ticket price increases, for the moment, every other price increase that California was hit with also happened at Disney World, though the variable pricing of Genie+ in Florida does still start at the lower $15 price point. The pricing on Rise has yet to hit $25 there, but it seems likely it will eventually.