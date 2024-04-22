There's A Rumor A Popular Universal Orlando Coaster May Be Getting Replaced, And I'd Honestly Be Thrilled

If there’s a theme park attraction that you love, there’s a decent chance there’s been a rumor that it might be replaced. Nobody likes it when beloved attractions finally show their age to the point that it’s time for them to go, either being rethemed into something new or replaced entirely. But honestly, the most recent rumor surrounding a potential closure has me excited because if Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida is almost done, I couldn’t be happier.

To be clear, this is just a rumor, and there’s little to no information confirming it from official sources. For a hot minute, we thought Revenge of the Mummy was going to be rethemed, and that never happened. Universal Orlando even referred to the ride on its official X/Twitter the same weekend the rumor was going around, which is coincidental timing at the very least.

Forget personality tests, let the song default to whatever on Rip Ride Rockit and see what it gives you.April 22, 2024 See more

But the rumor that’s been reported in a couple of places, over the last few months, including recently by Universal News Today, claims that there are plans to retire the roller coaster sometime in 2025.

Rip Ride Rockit May Be Set To Close Down

Rip Ride Rockit is arguably the most thrilling roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida, and it has one of the most interesting gimmicks of any major coaster. While many modern coasters have synchronized sound, Rockit gives riders the ability to pick the song they hear from a selection of popular tunes, something that is a bit more unique.

However, the coaster’s most recent significant refurbishment was a significant step down for the ride. While previously there were a lot of choices for music, the current version of the Rip Ride Rockit gives you just five official choices, down from the previous 30. There is still a Rip Ride Rockit secret playlist available, but you have to know how to access it and you can’t get an official ride video after your ride if you use that list.

Rip Ride Rockit has been around since 2009. The initial rumor from a few months back indicated the attraction would be replaced by a new Minions-themed coaster. This would certainly make some sense. The coaster is located adjacent to the new Minions Land area, so if the popular new land was going to expand, that would be a good place to do it. But if it happens, I hope we see a significant update to the coaster itself, not just a reskinning.

Why I'm Ok Saying Goodbye To Rip Ride Rockit

There are a few reasons that I’m perfectly ok with replacing Rip Ride Rockit. The current coaster seems to have intermittent closures more often than other Universal Orlando resort attractions, resulting in actual wait times often being significantly longer than what’s posted. This often results in a severe imbalance between standby and Express Pass loading, as they each load from different queues. But that’s not the real reason I hate the ride.

I have never felt so sure I was going to die on a roller coaster as I have on Rip Ride Rockit. I’ll be the first to admit that as I’ve gotten older I’ve had a harder time with some of the more thrilling roller coasters, I prefer Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, as the latter's thrills are just a little much for me, but Ripo Ride Rockit is something else.

The issue is one of the restraint system. Technically speaking Rip Ride Rockit never goes upside down, though it gets about as close to doing so as possible. As a result, the attraction doesn’t use shoulder restraints, but it also doesn’t have a traditional lap bar that pulls down. The restraint comes in from the side on a hinge, and there is a limit to how tight you can get it. I am a small adult human with zero ass, and that means there is significant air between the lap bar and my hips, even at the tightest you can get it.

This has made my experience on Rip Ride Rockit terrifying. I have really felt I would slide out if I wasn’t gripping the lap bar like my life depended on it because I honestly thought that it did. The simulation of danger is what makes roller coasters fun, but I have felt like I was in actual physical danger on this one.

It is possible to have lap bars that keep you safe on roller coasters, even on the ones that do go upside down. Outlaw Run, one of Silver Dollar City’s best roller coasters, is a fine example of that. Hopefully, if Rip Ride Rockit is going to be replaced, and by a coaster themed to Minions, it will be redesigned so that small guests like younger kids, and me, feel safer.

Even if the rumor turns out to be true Rip Ride Rockit isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. A general “2025” closure likely means it will be around for at least another year, if not close to two. If, however, this is one of your favorites, maybe make sure to ride it on your next Universal Orlando Resort trip, just to be safe.