A Popcorn Bucket Hater Just Went Off About Owning Disney Ones, And A Bunch Of Stans Responded

A trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World is expensive. With ever increasing ticket prices alongside hotel rooms, food, and travel costs, it’s all a significant investment. On top of that there are numerous add-ons like Lightning Lanes that, while they might not be required to visit a place like Disney World, are still seen as necessary.

However, one Disney parks fan site on social media, Seconds 2 Go At Disney, thinks there’s one place where fans can absolutely save their money, popcorn buckets. While popcorn buckets have become incredibly popular both at theme parks and movie theaters, the fan site suggests that this is one place where people can save their money. Because as cool as many of them look, there’s little point to them after the trip is over.

Considering how popular Disney World popcorn buckets are, it’s no little surprise that the response to the social media posts was significant. The buckets have become popular not simply as occasional purchases but many people have become collectors. The popcorn bucket stans replied to the reel on Facebook by pointing out different ways the buckets do get use after purchase, either as display decorations, or as continuing their purpose as popcorn holders. Comments included…

Umm excuse me… I will buy a popcorn bucket every time I go lol. They line the top of my kitchen cabinets

We put the kids popcorn in it on movie nights.

All of ours are halloween ones so we use them as halloween decorations

Our next home will have a wall dedicated to popcorn buckets!

The popularity of popcorn buckets cannot be understated. People have stood in lines for popcorn buckets that were longer than the lines for many attractions. One certainly hopes that people who want them that badly have some sort of a plan for them for after a trip is over. Even if you simply plan to return with the popcorn bucket on a future trip, some of them are going to take up significant luggage space.

While I think a lot of Disney World and Disneyland popcorn buckets look pretty amazing, the thing that keeps be from buying them is quite frequently this same question of what to do with them after the fact. The small number of buckets I own are on display for people to see, but I only have so much space for that sort of thing. If I were to keep buying them, a bunch would ultimately find their way to the back of the closet or donated.

Some people may think popcorn buckets are an ultimate waste of money, that certainly appears to a minority opinion. A lot of people love them and it certainly doesn’t look like Disney Parks will need to worry about people not buying them anytime soon.