Universal Has Revealed Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World And It Has An Incredible Donkey Kong Coaster

We rarely get a brand new theme park in the world, and even rarer that we get one from one of the major theme park companies in the world, but just about a year from now, Universal Orlando Resort will open Epic Universe. Universal has been drip-feeding us info on the new park a land at a time and today we got our third content drop. While everything we knew about Epic Universe had already confirmed that a version of Super Nintendo World was coming to the park, we now know a lot more about it, and it sounds awesome.

Two versions of Super Nintendo World already exist, at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood, but the Epic Universe version of the land promises to be bigger and better than either that has come before. While we'll get everything those lands have, like the MarioKart: Bowser's Challenge AR attraction, and the interactive elements of the land via the use of Power-Up bands, Epic Universe will also see the Yoshi's Adventure omnimover ride, only found in Japan, and the Donkey Kong: Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster.

Donkey Kong: Mine-Cart Madness Sounds Incredible

And Mine-Cart Madness sounds absolutely incredible. Inspired by the mine cart levels of the classic Donkey Kong Country video game, riders will board a train of mine carts that will then go racing down a traditional roller coaster-style track. The gimmick here is that, at various points the track appears to give way, leaving gaps that the carts must "jump over." In actuality, the "real" track the carts are attached to is below the visible track, but the visual effect looks absolutely terrifying and I can't wait.

While the coaster's description sounds like it will be terrifying, Mine-Cart Madness is still being called a "family coaster" which indicates that even younger riders will be able to experience it. The same coaster is currently under construction in Japan and is expected to open later this year, but there are no plans for Universal Studios Hollywood to get the ride that we know of. That park is currently getting an incredible Fast and Furious roller coaster.

I got to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood when it opened a little over a year ago and while I think the land is really impressive, it's hard not to admit that it's also very small. Universal Hollywood has always suffered from whatever the opposite of the "blessing of size is, though the park has found ingenious ways to work within its confines.

Epic Universe Still Has A Lot More To Reveal

Epic Universe, being built from the ground up, of course, doesn't have that problem. Epic Universe, and Super Nintendo World specifically, are as big as they need to be, and with additional space still available for expansions that haven't even been conceived of yet.

The new details on Super Nintendo World follow the details on Celestial Gardens, the park's entrance area which, unlike any park entrances, will have attractions of its own, and the How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk land. There are two lands left to be officially unveiled. One will belong to Universal Monsters, while the other will be a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter land, inspired by both the U.K. Ministry of Magic and elements of the Fantastic Beasts film series.

Based on the current speed with which Epic Universe has been revealing information we'll get the next piece of the Epic puzzle in about a month, and should have the final land (and maybe an opening date?) the month after that.