Why Masters Of The Universe Is ‘The Complete Antithesis’ Of Barbie, According To A Mattel Exec
Mattel is ding something totally different after Barbie.
Next year, after years of failed attempts, we will finally get the first live-action Masters of the Universe since 1987. Considering it’s a movie based on a line of action figures, one might not be expecting much. Of course, that was the case with Barbie, and that movie became a massive hit.
While the two IPs have a similar basis, Mattel Studios president and chief creative officer Robbie Brenner tells The Wrap that the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie is very much the opposite of Barbie. At least when it comes to its primary demographic. Brenner says…
While I would argue that, through Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Barbie had plenty to say about masculinity, femininity was certainly what the movie was focused on. It sounds like Masters of the Universe won’t simply be a movie designed to appeal more to a male demographic, but one that will deal directly with issues of masculinity. While this makes it the antithesis of Barbie, might also make it the perfect companion film.
Interestingly, Brenner calls the new Masters of the Universe movie both “fun” and “funny” which seems to echo the recent comments of Alison Brie, who will play Evil-Lyn in the new film. She responded to reports that the movie was taking a more serious approach to the material by suggesting those rumors were off the mark, and Mattel’s CCO would seem to confirm that.
Brenner praises director Travis Knight as the “visionary” behind the Masters of the Universe movie. After successfully launching the stop-motion animation house Laika, Knight would go on to direct Bumblebee, the best reviewed entry in the live-action Transformers franchise, which brought a previously unseen heart to the series. Mattel’s CCO seems to feel he has done the same with He-Man, saying…
Beyond a few teasing images that don’t show much, we haven’t seen anything about the Masters of the Universe movie, which will star Nicholas Galitzine as the iconic He-Man. Despite its apparent differences, Mattel is certainly hoping that Masters of the Universe will be like Barbie in at least one major way, its box office success.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
