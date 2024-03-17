Hear Me Out: I Think Spider-Man Needs A New Ride At Universal Islands Of Adventure

Almost 25 years ago, the opening of Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida was a huge step forward for its parent company’s theme park ambitions. Part of that gigantic step was thanks to the Marvel Superhero Island section of the park, which preceded Disney’s Marvel acquisition, and even the release of movies like X-Men that would revitalize the world of cinematic adaptations of comics.

One of the rides that helped make it all happen was the 3D dark ride The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, an attraction that still operates to this day. While it remains an absolutely stunning ride, I think it’s time for the Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger to receive a refreshed attraction.

I certainly have my reasons for even suggesting such an enterprise, and I even have a recommendation on how to make it happen. So if you’ll indulge me for a moment, I’d like you to hear me out on why I think Spider-Man needs to build a new web at Universal’s Orlando Resort.

I Still Love The Amazing Adventures Of Spider-Man At Universal Islands Of Adventure

Before I get into the main argument at hand, I’d first like to make one thing abundantly clear: I still love The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. It was actually the first ride I revisited during my recent visit to cover Universal’s Mardi Gras 2024 , and it holds up as a welcomed blast of nostalgia.

Combining a 3D ride movie, impressive visual and technical achievements, and so many Stan Lee easter eggs, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man isn’t a bad ride by any stretch. At the same time, and with my nostalgia for the attraction firmly in place, I think it’s time for a change.

Now I don’t want everyone to think I’m merely suggesting that theme parks replace their classic rides whenever they become a bit outdated. I’m sure some people would still like my mouse ears on a silver platter after suggesting that Walt Disney World has a Space Mountain problem .

But that’s a major concern I need to include when it concerns why I’d like to see Spider-Man get a new lease on life at Universal Islands of Adventure. Naturally we’re not going to get Tom Holland’s Spider-Man thanks to some legal red tape that I’ll address later on. That said, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, much like Marvel Super Hero Island on the whole, is rooted in a time period that's very specific.

Nowhere does that show more than in the ride queue, which shows animation that's in line with the classic Fox Kids version of Spider-Man. I don't find it to be much of a problem, but I'm thinking about younger guests who are already trying to wrap their heads around how The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No way Home mesh together.

There's only so much that can be done to modernize, which harkens back to all of that legal red tape. Which, quite possibly, may have been the potential reason another Universal park's version of this attraction closed.

Universal Studios Japan Has Already Ditched The Amazing Adventures Of Spider-Man

In early 2024, Universal Studios Japan closed its version of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. According to reporting from Theme Park Insider , the deal allowing Universal Studios Japan the license for its own version wasn’t as long term as the Universal Islands of Adventure variant.

I can't blame all parties for failing to renew this agreement, as Universal Studios Japan is in even more of a land crunch than Universal Studios Florida. So why keep running an outdated Spider-Man attraction when that part of the park can go towards something fresh?

Business-wise, this license being allowed to expire could see both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea potentially introduce Spider-Man into the parks. Tokyo Disneyland’s upcoming Tomorrowland refresh seems to have come at the right time, as one could imagine Tom Holland’s Peter Parker being right at home there. Maybe another version of Disney California Adventure’s Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure could be built as part of the project at hand?

However, since Orlando doesn’t have that luxury, and we’d need some sort of replacement for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, I think I have just the ticket to making everyone happy. It’s all thanks to the Multiverse!

What if Universal Islands of Adventure decided to turn The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man into a Miles Morales attraction that celebrates the world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Clearly his animated adventures continue to be popular, and while we’ve got a bit of a wait for Miles’ potential live-action debut , that hype isn’t going away any time soon.

Much like what we saw above with Universal Studios Japan, this hypothetical scenario could free up the Peter Parker variant of Spidey to debut in Walt Disney World. Again, Tomorrowland could use a mind like Peter’s, and there’s definitely space where this attraction could potentially take over. Who doesn't want to get flung across the Multiverse chasing after a "Goober" or some other important macguffin?

Not to mention, if Disney and Universal play well together, there could be a cool sort of multiversal handshake that connects both rides through easter eggs and/or deep lore. So the multiverse would continue to live on, even in the theme parks! However, there are some challenges ahead that could turn this all into just one gigantic pipe dream.

The Potential Legal Hurdles That A Miles Morales Attraction Could Present

This final section of my pitch to get Miles Morales into Universal Islands of Adventure is one that could, and probably should, have its own feature dedicated to its contents. But in the interest of brevity, and also providing a well-rounded picture of the matter at hand, there are reasons that could both help and hinder any Spider-Verse-based attractions.

Something we have to take into consideration with any potential changes to Marvel Super Hero Island is the 1994 agreement between Marvel and Universal that governs this Islands of Adventure land. The SEC actually has the contract available for public perusal, and I recommend that you definitely give it a look, but here's some language some have interpreted pertains to future potential updates:

Whenever Marvel has “reasonable” rights for rejection of approval hereunder, the basic criteria to be used by Marvel may include inconsistency with (i) basic story line, (ii) the powers, (iii) basic personality traits, (iv) physical appearance (including clothing or costume), and/or (v) living habitat or environment relating to such character as portrayed in Marvel’s exploitation of such character in comic books or other products for the particular time period being depicted by MCA.

Now the interpretation of this clause by Inside Universal seems to suggest that yes, Universal could make changes to Marvel Super Hero Island. They just need Marvel/Disney’s approval to do so, and it needs to fall in line with a strict set of guidelines. Namely, protecting the brand's image and the depiction of characters.

The bad news for Tom Holland fans is this pretty much rules his Spidey out for any future iterations. There's no way Disney would allow an MCU figure in a non-Disney park, and thanks to further clauses that protect Universal’s usage of the Marvel properties it currently holds, using another Spider-Man at all might also be verboten.

But on the side of good news, since Sony’s Spider-Man Universe doesn’t yet seem to share characters like Miles Morales with Marvel Studios just yet, that’s could help make this all happen much easier. Again, I’m not a legal professional, and I’m just providing a potential interpretation of what looks like the major hurdles. But the language above seems to be one of the keys to this particular kingdom.

I’ll gladly keep riding The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man for as long as I can, while also hoping that we could see something new and exciting lead to a potential transformation of Marvel Super Hero Island. The multiverse is calling, and being able to saddle up with Spider-Gwen, Spider-Pig and any of the other Spider-Family members would be an awesome prospect to discuss.

So for now, you can still catch up with this variant of Peter Parker and his foes at Universal Islands of Adventure. And if you thought this whole argument was bananas, wait until you hear my pitch for remodeling Toon Lagoon into an expansion for another Universal property.