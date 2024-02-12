Sony Boss Reveals When Miles Morales Might Get His Own Movie. And While I’m Bummed, This Seems Like A Smart Move

We continue to see the world of upcoming Marvel movies start to branch out in intriguing ways, through both the mediums of live-action and animated filmmaking. Sitting on the wall of those two worlds is Miles Morales, the protagonist of the current roster of Spider-Verse animated adventures. Seemingly poised to make the move between worlds, it's not a question of if, but rather when, we'll see a live-action Miles.

While fans like myself are eager to see him cross over into the world of real people, Sony boss Amy Pascal has made a remark about that move that might leave some bummed out. However, as you’ll read below, I actually think this new update is a smart and shrewd decision.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

What Amy Pascal Said About When We’ll See A Miles Morales Movie

Right before last year’s theatrical release of the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Amy Pascal’s thoughts on Miles’ future boiled down to one promise: “It’s all happening.” That’s all well and good, but fans were left wondering just when it was all going to happen, especially when Across the Spider-Verse further connected the live-action and animated realms of the multiverse thanks to some clever easter eggs.

Which leads us to the most recent update from Pascal thanks to her recent appearance at an Oscars Luncheon, celebrating Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s inclusion as one of the 2024 Oscar nominees . Here’s what Amy Pascal told Variety when asked about when we’ll see Miles Morales’ live-action future:

Someday. Not ‘til we make two more movies. … We are very happy doing what we’re doing.

Ok, so that’s a pretty vague statement that doesn’t commit to a timetable of any sort. It's just a simple promise that “two more movies” need to happen. That’s not terrible news, as live-action is still on the table. While I’m not too happy we don’t have an exact timeframe on when to expect Miles to get his full MCU due, I’m also rather glad that there’s no rush.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel)

Miles Morales’ Animated Spider-Verse Needs To Be Completed First

Amy Pascal’s vague specification of making “two more movies” could mean a couple of things. Honestly, the most vague part of that promise is where those titles would fit into the overall. But I think I may know what Ms. Pascal may have meant in her statement, and it’s part of why waiting for Miles is a really wise move.

If current plans hold, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will close out the trilogy started with 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse. That would be a huge conclusion to the story we’ve been following since those origins, with the result at least closing the book on animated Miles’ story.

However, Beyond the Spider-Verse just might set up the potential live-action continuation of Miles’ story. While this isn’t guaranteed, it feels prudent to close out this current era of Miles before jumping into something new like live-action; especially since he'll probably still need some guidance in his continuing career as a superhero/student.

(Image credit: Sony)

A Live-Action Miles Morales Movie Needs To Give Tom Holland Time To Age

One of the other two movies that may need to happen in order for a live-action Miles Morales to take shape is another no-brainer. If we’re going to see a live-action Miles, he’s going to need a live-action Peter. That means that Tom Holland’s incarnation of our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man just might be in the mix, which in turn also means the man needs some time to age up into the role.

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home just saw this version of Peter moving out on his own and ready to start his adult life. As such, Tom Holland and his variant of Peter Parker isn’t ready to take young Miles Morales under his wing just yet, or at least not ideally.

That is, unless, either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s variants somehow enter the picture, at which point we’d potentially be a lot closer than one would expect. But at the same time, there would need to be a hell of an explanation as to how/why this meeting of the minds occurred; one that would have to potentially contend with what those wild Spider-Man 4 rumors are suggesting for Tom Holland's next wild ride.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

We’d Could See A New Take On Miles Morales In A Live Action Franchise

Putting aside the concern of which movies stand in the middle of Miles Morales and his live-action dreams, we don’t know if the character voiced by Shameik Moore is going to be the one we follow in this hypothetical movie. Most would probably bet their money on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ending on a cliffhanger that spits Miles out into one of the alternate live-action Earths connected to his own, but that’s not a guarantee.

For all anyone knows, those two new movies would need to be made to tie up the animated Spider-Man saga to a point where a new Miles would be necessary. Let’s not forget that Across the Spider-Verse suggested that Earth-1610’s Miles Morales wasn’t technically supposed to ever become Spider-Man. Depending on how that wrinkle is ironed out, we might see 1610 Miles giving up his powers somehow in order to save the multiverse.

At which point, a mid-credits scene panning down on a live-action Miles getting bitten by a radioactive spider would usher in a brand new member of the Spider-Family. Once again, that's a huge question that needs to be answered before rolling out any sort of black and red carpet in the future.

(Image credit: Sony / Marvel)

There’s A Lot Going On In Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

As you can see, the considerations tying into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe are quite numerous. This isn’t even taking into account what we know about Venom 3 or other forthcoming spin-offs like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. The point is, there’s a lot going on in Sony’s particular pocket of Marvel madness, and this sort of web isn’t quickly or easily untangled.

A lot of the moving parts that are shifting into place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond are still in play. As we the public don’t know all the moves, the path towards a live-action Miles Morales picture is rather fuzzy. So before Miles gets thrown into the mix, further complicating things in his own way, having a better understanding of which franchise fans want and don’t want to see more of is going to be key.

Whatever the board looks like when Brooklyn’s own Spider-Man enters the scene is going to be important in shaping how, why and who he happens to be in the big picture. So while I’m still bummed out that Amy Pascal has been keeping things a bit vague when it comes to Miles Morales and his live-action debut, I’m perfectly find with waiting.

That's a lesson that takes on special meaning in Sony's Spider-Man Universe at the moment, as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently sits undated. Unfortunately for myself and other Spider-Fans, our waiting for Miles Morales' return has just begun.

On the plus side, it’s really easy to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in hopes of picking up some clues as to how Mr. Morales might make his live-action debut. If you have a Netflix subscription, then you’ve got the keys to the latest installment of those animated adventures right at your fingertips. And don't forget, Madame Web continues to build out Sony's Spider-Man Universe starting on Valentine's Day.