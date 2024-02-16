I Went To Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras For The First Time, And Here's What I Think You Need To Know

Dear readers, Mardi Gras has come and gone in 2024, but the memory lives on. That's especially true thanks to Universal Orlando Resort running it’s own version of that famed party, and this year’s excitement is just the ticket if you’re missing what it means to be in New Orleans.

As a first time attendee, thanks to a recent press event held by Universal Destinations & Experiences, I can speak firsthand about how fun this latest festival happens to be. As it runs through April 7th, you’ll have plenty of time to join in on the fun yourself. If you’re so inclined, I have some tips you should keep in mind before heading out to Universal’s 2024 Mardi Gras bash!

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

While The Parade Is The Big Finish, You Could Spend A Whole Day Celebrating

I know when people think about Mardi Gras, they think about the parade and all of its awesome floats. You definitely get that experience front and center with Universal’s Mardi Gras, as Assistant Director of Creative Development and Show Direction Lora Sauls had clued us in on some of the fun on that end.

With an elemental theme working through the entire lineup, this show is a feast for the eyes. However, you could easily turn your whole day at Universal Studios Orlando into your own private Mardi Gras thanks to the equally impressive food and beverage offerings! I mean, it's pretty much a fact that Universal's Mardi Gras always looks delicious.

Chef Jens Dahlmann, Vice President, Executive Chef of Operations, introduced us all to the fact that “over 14 countries, over 60 food items, and plenty of beverages” are all on offer for anyone ready to dig in. Personally, I recommend the Piña Colada and Pastelón from the Puerto Rican portion of Universal’s Mardi Gras 2024 menu , as well as the Currywurst from the German section, which is only an appetizer for my next tip.

(Image credit: USF Entertainment)

Definitely Buy The Universal Orlando Resort Food And Beverage Card

When planning your Universal Orlando’ Mardi Gras 2024 experience, you should definitely buy the Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. I found this option through some personal research, and you’re basically getting $75 worth of food and drink for a $65 price tag.

Trust me, walking around the inner ring of Universal Studios, you’re going to find all sorts of delicious treats you’ll want to sample. Your options are wide and theme park food can get pricey, so having this card factored into your trip budget will make it a lot easier to take your own voyage of culinary delight.

It may not be as exciting as 2021's Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard, but your Food and Beverage Card will also work at select restaurants throughout Universal’s campus, including CityWalk, Volcano Bay and Islands of Adventure. So whether you want to go deep with your sampling of the menu, or you just want to spend as much as you can on Canada’s Candied Bacon & Onion Poutine after riding The Simpsons Ride, it’s all up to you.

(Image credit: USF Entertainment)

The Parade Route Has Apparently Broken From Tradition

I have to admit, my Universal Mardi Gras trip was not only my first time at the festival, it was the first time I’d been to Universal in 20 years. So there was a lot I clearly needed to catch up to speed with, and that included this big, joyful festival. I apparently came at an interesting time in that respect, as one of my fellow journalists had mentioned that the parade route made a slight change this year.

More specifically, it sounds like the parade’s flow now runs in reverse of its traditional pattern. If this is news to you, you’re absolutely going to want to consult Universal’s Mardi Gras 2024 information page. But the basic gist is instead of seeing the King Gator float look like it was coming from eating Jimmy Fallon out of the Race Through New York ride, it looked like he was on his way to do just that.

Even if you were expecting that, there’s also a downloadable map, as well as the parade schedule, available for your easy access. Which is important, as the parade’s kickoff time tends to land anywhere between 5:15 and 7:45 on any given night.

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

Study The Parade Route Carefully For Last Minute Thrills

While you’re studying the Universal Mardi Gras 2024 parade route, I want you to keep the following question in mind: what do you want to be your last ride of the night? If there’s something special you want to get onto right after the parade ends, you should strategically pick the spot on the route that best aligns you with the entrance.

I learned this myself after choosing to waltz onto Revenge of the Mummy for the second time that day, right after the festivities wrapped up. Having a Universal Express pass definitely helped, but even if you’re just using the standby lines, if you get in line before the park’s closing, you’re golden.

Although I’d recommend another potential strategy for all you Universal Studios thrill seekers. If you can snag a spot by the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, you could be taking in those serious G’s as a grand finale. And if you attended Universal's 2023 Holiday celebration, visitors of either park know how important that knowledge can be. Also, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is not the worst coaster in Florida, despite what some may say.

(Image credit: USF Entertainment)

Don’t Forget About The Universal Orlando Concerts

Another exciting option for some post-parade fun comes from a concert series that sets up on select nights at the Music Plaza Stage, towards the park entrance. Everyone from K.C. and the Sunshine Band to Zedd is slated to appear, with Queen Latifah also landing a spot on the March 2024 schedule. But if you’re not a concert goer, there are still some advantages to going on a show day.

The same fellow journalist who clued me into the parade route switch-up also shared his theory that on Saturdays with a scheduled concert, the crowds seem to be a bit more manageable during the earlier part of the day. While I can’t guarantee that knowledge is accurate, it’s something to keep in mind; especially if you’re staying on campus at a resort like Cabana Bay that has early park access.

(Image credit: USF Entertainment)

There’s A Premium Mardi Gras Option That Puts You In The Parade

Here’s one last thing I’d take advantage of if I was going back to Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras festivities. While watching the show on the street is a lot of fun, you could upgrade to a pretty sweet experience that puts you in the parade. More specifically, on a float tossing beads to passers by!

For $84.99 plus tax, per person, you can purchase the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. The riding is the float portion of the deal, with the dining including a three course meal at select Universal Studios and Universal CityWalk restaurants. Oh, and if you’re a Universal Orlando Passholder, you can knock off 15% when purchasing by phone or in person.

Yes, it’s a premium experience, and as we all know theme parks are already pricey ventures. That said, strategy can get your dollar a lot more mileage, especially when a three course meal is already included in the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.

With that, I think you’ve heard all you need to hear from me to get the most out of your Universal Studios Mardi Gras experience in beautiful Orlando. Just keep in mind the resources provided above, as you’re not going to want to miss a thing! And remember, there’s no such thing as too much food or too many beads at Mardi Gras! Happy hunting dear readers, and laissez bon temps rouler!