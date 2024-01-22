The Internet (And A Senator) Have All The Disney-Related Comments After DeSantis Exits The Presidential Campaign

Over the weekend Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially suspended his Presidential campaign after not doing as well in the Iowa Caucus as he had hoped. While you can be sure that’s going to lead to a lot of comments on social media, the responses to DeSantis dropping out had a particular flavor, as many couldn’t help but make Walt Disney World jokes at the expense of Florida’s Governor.

Prior to launching his campaign for President, DeSantis launched a feud with Walt Disney World which has resulted in multiple lawsuits between Disney and the state, including a federal First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis himself. DeSantis’ political rivals couldn’t help pointing that out, as when Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman took a shot, saying DeSantis took a shot at “the king” and missed.

You come at the king, you best not miss https://t.co/mGBBI6eVJl pic.twitter.com/pVRnEvRzUkJanuary 21, 2024 See more

The battle between Disney and DeSantis began two years ago when the House of Mouse took a public stand against a Florida law that detractors called “Don’t Say Gay.” The governor responded by signing a law that replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special district that was created in the 1960s to hold Walt Disney World, with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which replaced a board of Disney employees with a board picked by DeSantis.

Disney has accused the Governor of retaliating against the company for exercising its freedom of speech. Now, if nothing else the Governor will have more time to focus on the lawsuit, and Disney, as one radio host put it, will have time to figure out what to do with the empty building that DeSantis has left behind.

Disney is opening up a new ride through DeSantis headquarters called “This SPACE for Rent MOUNTAIN.”January 21, 2024 See more

Disney is also suing, and being sued, by the new special district, in response to a deal that Disney World made with the previous board just before the switch. The very public battle between the state and Disney followed DeSantis onto the Presidential campaign trail, and while the legal fight has been quieter in recent weeks, it’s clear the public hasn’t forgotten. One comedy writer joked about a movie from Disney that would be titled “LOL.”

BREAKING: Moments after Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign, Disney announced the release of a new Pixar movie titled “LOL!”January 21, 2024 See more

Under normal circumstances, we might see Governor DeSantis take a break following his failed presidential run. If he were anybody else, he might take a small vacation at a popular tourist destination in his home state. As another comedy writer points out, that probably isn’t an option for him. It's too bad, there's a lot new at Disney World since all this started he might like to check out.

Ron DeSantis can’t even say ‘I’m going to Disney World…’January 22, 2024 See more

Because these lawsuits may not be going to trial until later this year, if DeSantis had been a Presidential nominee, or become President, it would have almost certainly made these lawsuits more complicated, so it may not be a stretch that, as one writer joked, Disney is a little happy to see this result.

Live look from Disney HQ, as DeSantis exits presidential race pic.twitter.com/5d5afgJdmIJanuary 21, 2024 See more

It will be interesting to see if DeSantis’ return to focusing on the business of Florida has a tangible impact on the legal battle. DeSantis had tried to downplay the fight during the campaign, even claiming victory in the fight against Disney World, despite the fact that his request to dismiss the lawsuit has not been ruled on.

With the lawsuits still pending, we certainly haven’t heard the end of the DeSantis/Disney jokes. In fact, some major decisions regarding the suits are expected soon.