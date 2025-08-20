The Long Walk Has Screened, And First Reactions Explain Why It’s ‘One Of The Most Emotional Wallops Of The Year’
Prepare yourself for a long, emotional and gut-wrenching walk.
As we march closer to The Long Walk’s release on the 2025 movie schedule, first reactions are coming in, and they’re complimentary yet horrific. That makes sense for this film about a group of boys who are walking for their lives and will be killed if they stop. However, there’s more nuance to this general consensus. So, here’s what journalists are saying after the first screenings of the highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation.
This upcoming Stephen King film is all about a group of boys who are sent out to walk for their lives. The trailers for The Long Walk alone are tragic, so it’s not a surprise that Francis Lawrence’s film packs an even heavier punch. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff noted that emotional intensity too, as she wrote on X:
She specifically gave “much respect” to the film’s screenwriter, JT Mollner, and its director, Lawrence, for “not holding back” when it came to showing just how dark and disturbing this story is. She also complimented the film’s “heart,” saying that while the subject matter is horrific, the project is still “soulful.”
CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg shared a similar sentiment on Blue Sky. He called this movie a “perfect adaptation” of the book that left him with a knot in his stomach, he wrote:
He specifically praised the film’s “excellent performances,” calling out the leads, Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, as well as Mark Hamill and Judy Greer.
Journalist Courtney Howard also praised Hoffman and Jonsson, writing on X that the two leading men on the walk were “exceptional.” She also compared this new and emotional film to classics like The Outsiders and Full Metal Jacket, writing:
“Exceptional” was also a term journalist Rendy Jones used to describe Hoffman and Jonsson’s performances. He called out The Long Walk’s R-rating too, noting that it allowed Lawrence to explore themes he’s addressed in The Hunger Games in an even more visceral and violent way. He wrote:
It cannot be understated that those who have seen this movie love it, but were also emotionally eviscerated by it. As someone who can’t even get through The Long Walk trailers, I already know I’ll be a mess. And after reading Inverse’s Lyvie Scott’s reaction, I’m 100% certain that will happen now:
Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia’s reaction was a bit more critical than the above responses. However, he was still overall complimentary of the King adaptation, writing in part:
He called the “journey” “exhausting yet gripping,” and that seems to be the overall consensus among those who have already gone on The Long Walk.
Well, there you have it, first reactions are overwhelmingly positive for this upcoming horror movie, however, they also make it clear that viewers should proceed with caution if they go to the theaters on September 12. The Long Walk pulls no punches, and fully leans into its visceral, jarring and disturbing story while still having a heart, which is exactly what it needed to do to be great.
