Carson Daly Opens Up About ‘Working With (Reba)’ And Supporting Kelly Clarkson After Brandon Blackstock’s Death

In the aftermath of Brandon Blackstock’s death from cancer, those in his personal orbit have reportedly been taking steps to navigate the situation. That includes Blackstock’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Kelly Clarkson, as well as Reba McEntire, Blackstock’s stepmother. As of late, Clarkson and McEntire have also been in production on The Voice, which is set to return this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule. All the while, the show’s host, Carson Daly, is opening up about supporting his colleagues amid their loss.

Carson Daly has worked with both Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson on multiple seasons of The Voice and, based on his latest comments, they’ve become quite close. Us Weekly caught up with Daly at the opening of Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride on Broadway, and he discussed the atmosphere on the set of the NBC singing competition show. Daly started by admitting that it hasn’t been an easy time for his work “family”:

It’s been tough. We all knew Brandon well, and we are a family.

The former wife of Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire paid tribute to Brandon days ago, as she shared an Instagram post featuring throwback photos and a sweet caption. As of this writing, Kelly Clarkson has not publicly commented on her ex-husband’s death, though it’s been reported that she’s been providing support for her two kids at this time. In terms of the current dynamics on the Voice set, Carson Daly discussed working with McEntire, and he also discussed some of the ways in which he’s tried to be a source of support:

I was working with [Reba] last week, everything was fresh, so we’ve just been sending our prayers and support to them. It’s a terrible situation. … It’s really no different than what you would do for your family members. You let them know you’re there, you’re praying for them [and] you’re giving them space at the same time.

The Voice’s producers have reportedly also had to make some accommodations for the bereaved from a practical standpoint. Per reports, both Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson have missed tapings for Season 28, which is simultaneously in production with Season 29. With that, the EPs have apparently been looking for stars to step in to fill Clarkson and McEntire’s posts as coaches. The two names that have been floated thus far are Kelsea Ballerini and Miley Cyrus, who’ve both served as coaches on seasons of the show before.

In addition to reports about how Brandon Blackstock’s death has impacted production on the previously mentioned NBC show, details about his personal life and health struggles have also surfaced. Since Blackstock’s passing was announced, it’s been reported that he died due to skin cancer and, per People, he was in a relationship with Kelly Clarkson’s former assistant, Brittney Maries Jones, at the time of his death. Sources have also reported that Blackstock was living a relatively quiet life in Montana. As for his relationship with Clarkson, she reportedly aimed to keep everything “classy” amid Blackstock’s health struggles.

While it’s sad that Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson must grapple with Brandon Blackstock’s death, it sounds like their colleagues at The Voice have their backs. A support system can be incredibly invaluable during a time of bereavement, and I love hearing that Carson Daly has provided his colleagues with a shoulder to lean on. As McEntire, Clarkson and more continue to move forward following Blackstock’s passing, CinemaBlend extends its condolences.