Despite it being released over a year ago, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. It all began when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios, which led Justin Baldoni to file his own defamation suit. The legal battle between the two is showing no signs of slowing down, and has included other names like Taylor Sift. Isabela Ferrer played a younger version of Lively's character Lily, and has been complaining about Baldoni's team harassing her. But it turns out that his legal team wasn't the first one to Subpoena her.

While Baldoni's defamation suit as thrown out by the judge, the legal battle between him and Lively is showing no signs of slowing down. Most recently Ferrer has been making headlines, claiming that Baldoni's legal team has been harassing her. Although legal documents acquired by Deadline indicate that it was actually Lively's team that Subpoenad her first; Baldoni's simply followed suit.

Some parts of this legal document have been redacted, but Baldoni's legal team claims that they reached out to Ferrer after Lively issued the first Subpoena. They also allege that the young actress has been combative to his lawyers, with an exerpt reading:

In February 2025, Ms. Lively issued a subpoena to Ms. Ferrer who was represented by Mr. Michelman. Presumably, Mr. Michelman accepted service of the Subpeona on Ms. Ferrer's behalf, without objection. In July 2025, the Wayfarer Parties Subpeonad Ms. Ferrer for documents that she either neglected to produce or ere not requested by Ms. Lively's Subpeona. The Wyafarer Parties twice requested that Mr. Michelman accept service of their Subpeona, a common professional courtesy that Mr. Michelman likely granted to Ms. Lively's counsel in connection with her Subpeona.

So while both parties have been in contact with Ferrer, Baldoni's lawyers made the timeline clear; it was Lively who issued the first Subpoena. Per the filmmaker/actor's team, following up with their own Subpoena is a common legal practice.

Clearly the drama surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) isn't going to stop anytime soon. We'll have to see how things ultimately play out with Ferrer, whose team asked the court to deny Baldoni's request and even impose sanctions on him.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This is just the latest update in the ongoing legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us. The stakes are high for both Baldoni and Lively, who are being judged in the court of public in opinion in addition to the actual courtroom. It still remains to be seen how their respective careers will be influenced by the drama. For Baldoni's part, he has no upcoming projects listed on his IMDb.

As for Blake Lively, he has a few developing movies coming up, which will presumably make their way to the 2026 movie release list. But how long her legal struggle with Baldoni lasts remains to be seen.