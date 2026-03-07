One Thing Daredevil: Born Again’s EP Really ‘Leaned Into’ For Jessica Jones’ MCU Return

Fans appear excited for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 for a few reasons, and one of them is the return of Jessica Jones, who’s once again being played by Krysten Ritter. It’d been speculated that the super-powered private investigator might make her way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, and it’s great that the time has finally come. Of course, the show’s creative team is remaining tight-lipped about the extent of Jones’ role, though the show runner did just drop a key detail about his approach to Jessica.

Dario Scardapane – who serves as showrunner and EP on Born Again – seems to understand just how big of a responsibility it is to reintroduce Jones back into the MCU. As fans would probably imagine, Scardapane and his collaborators put a lot of time and care into making sure Jessica would be the same as fans remembered her. Despite that, Scardapane recently revealed to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend that he and his team also “leaned into” one major element for the character’s comeback:

One of the things we’ve leaned into is that time has passed between the end of the Netflix show and the beginning of ours. We’re acknowledging that. These characters have matured, they’ve gone through life. And Jessica Jones, bourbon-swilling smartass – what’s it like for her to mature seven years? That’s what we did this season, and it was just a blast.

In some ways, it’s honestly hard to believe Jones hasn’t appeared in the MCU since the final episode of her eponymous Netflix series, which ended after three seasons in 2019. That Melissa Rosenberg-produced superhero (which is now streamable with a Disney+ subscription) concludes with Jessica discarding her plans to leave New York and staying to continue her agency. People, of course, can certainly change with the passage of time, so it makes sense that Scardapane would want to highlight the ways in which Jones has evolved.

Rosenberg established Jones as a no-nonsense and boozy investigator who wasn’t exactly keen on being a traditional superhero. Despite her seemingly cold exterior, though, Jessica did exude a level of empathy for other people as well as a desire to do what was right. As Scardapane explained, it was Rosenberg’s handling of the character that encouraged him to try and bring her back into the fold:

I think what Melissa Rosenberg did with Season [1] of Jessica Jones is some of the finest superhero television work ever done. When I first came in and talked to Marvel I was like, ‘We’ve got to bring Jessica Jones back!’ I don’t feel that her story ended. If you read the comic books, you’ll know that there’s a next chapter of her life that I thought was super interesting.

More on Jessica Jones (Image credit: Marvel Television)

With that, fans should still expect Ritter’s character to maintain at least some of her key attributes. Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum previously emphasized that it was important for Jones to maintain her sarcastic wit, which will come into play during her interactions with Matt Murdock. Seeing her in the Born Again trailer is cool enough, but I can’t wait for her official return during the show. Also, as fans learn more about how Jessica has changed, I’m curious as to whether there will be updates on people in her inner circle like Malcolm Ducasse and Jeri Hogarth, who was dealing with the effects of ALS.

Rumors of a Jessica Jones spinoff series are already making the rounds, but right now, Scardapane will only say that he and his team just hope to “get an opportunity to integrate this character more into this slice of the world.” At this point, I’m just excited to see what they do with her long-hoped-for reintroduction to the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again’s season premiere hits Disney+ on March 24 amid the 2026 TV schedule.