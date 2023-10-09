Tokyo Disney Guest's Emotional Experience Goes Viral On TikTok, And It’s True Disney Kindness

The words “Disney Magic” can mean a lot, as the storied entertainment company has wowed its fans with some fantastic experiences. That applies to both the world of films and TV as well as everything new heading to Disneyland and the other parks. A blind guest at Tokyo Disney Resort went viral on TikTok for showing off an accessibility practice that’s an example of true Disney kindness. It also proves the company still has the knack for wowing us all with such sweetness.

A guest by the name of Lucy Edwards showed off a series of models depicting various attractions in the amusement park’s roster. What’s exciting about these wooden miniatures is the fact that, as you can see below, they’re so intricate that guests without sight can use them to take in all of details of the rides themselves. Check out the lovely clip:

It is truly beautiful to see a moment like this, where a guest with accessibility challenges feels seen by a cast member. While Disney isn't the only company bolstering its accessibility practices, as Six Flags has stepped up its game in that respect as well, this is an absolutely touching moment to behold. Lucy’s ability to recall seeing these attractions as a child, through the usage of intricately detailed wooden models, is a firm example of a major player in the entertainment world doing right by its guests.

If there’s a Disney park that’s best represented change, it has to be Tokyo Disney Resort. It was recently announced that some inclusive changes to Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure were heading down the pike at this very location. Not to mention there have also been some more business minded changes in the works, like those involving Tokyo Disney Resort’s Genie+ substitute .

Seeing the heartwarming display of inclusivity only further highlights how the folks at Tokyo Disney have been keeping guests in mind, and it makes no difference who they are. The location continues to be an example of what sort of changes Walt Disney World and Disneyland should be considering for its future efforts to modernize these landmark parks.

One would hope that if this practice isn’t already in play with all the other Disney Parks, it will be on the way sooner than later. As Lucy Edwards’ video has also gone viral through other platforms like Twitter, the positivity from this moment would only be a comfort to fellow blind guests -- or other guests with accessibility needs -- that want to visit one of the happiest places on Earth.