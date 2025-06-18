Tarek El Moussa Had A One-Word Comment On His Wife And Ex's Recent Shared Bikini Post (And So Did Chrishell Stause)

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but HGTV hosts and The Flip Off competitors Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack are ladies who kinda sorta look alike. While promos for their 2025 TV schedule flipping competition featured more than one ad that played up their physical similarities, a recent pink bikini post for Heather’s beauty line kept the thread going. Now, Tarek El Moussa (and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause) both left one-word comments on Heather’s latest bikini twin post.

What Was Heather Rae El Moussa’s Bikini Post And What Did Tarek Say About It?

The Flip Off Season 1 ended its run a little over three months ago now, but folks still can’t stop talking about the wonderful dynamic we witnessed between the teams of Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa versus Christina Haack (whose split from previous teammate, Josh Hall, came about early in the season when they separately filed for divorce). There was plenty of playful sniping between Tarek and Christina, while she and Heather proved simpatico when it came to their design styles.

Millions of viewers now want to not only see The Flip Off Season 2 (which Heather and Christina are game to film), but watch the women team up against Tarek, so that Haack has a flipping co-hort this time around. And, the ladies seem to still be playing up their near-twindom in another post from Mrs. El Moussa. Take a look!

Well, the duo is at it again for Heather Rae Essentials! The Perfect Pink Lippie Gloss is a new product, and since they already both donned pink bikinis a few weeks ago, this time they’ve made duotone swimwear look good. In keeping with this “perfect” product launch, Tarek and Heather’s Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause basically had the same one-word comment:

Tarek El Moussa: PERFECT

Chrishell Stause: Perfection 🎀🎀🎀

Awwwww! Honestly, he better tell his wife of nearly four years that she’s all-caps perfect. I mean, she gave birth to his youngest child, for goodness sakes! At least this is something nice for him to think about after his recent Vegas altercation.

More than anything, I think we all really love how close Heather and Christina seem to have gotten over the years. It took some time for them to work out co-parenting, but once they nailed that down the two really do appear to have hit it off. While Tarek has talked about always being willing to work with his ex-wife, Heather has opened up about working with the two being “beautiful chaos,” largely because she was always “mediating things” between the bickering exes.

Hopefully, with both women willing to team up for a potential second season of their HGTV hit, we’ll at least continue to get more of these promos for Heather’s line of beauty products. But, it would be even better if all the attention from the blondes twinning on Instagram led to The Flip Off Season 2!