Epic Universe Has Already Hit One Major Milestone (And Yes It Involves My Favorite Ride)

One cool thing about opening a theme park is there’s going to be a lot of firsts. For example, there was only one official Epic Universe opening day. There was only one night the carousel lit up for the first time, and only one guest who can say they scooped up the very first mac & cheese cone. Universal will doubtless continue hitting more cool milestones as the brand new theme park gets explored by new fans every day, but my favorite milestone so far has to do with Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

Gregory Hall, the Creative Director at Monsters Unchained in Dark Universe, recently opened up about one big achievement the ride can say it nabbed. That feat would be none other than hitting 1 million riders. In a tweet celebrating the momentous occasion, he showed off the excellent operations team, and shared why the ride is so special two months in. Take a look.

🚨Monsters Unchained the Frankenstein Experiment just hit 1MILLION RIDERS! pic.twitter.com/kmWeoetejqAugust 5, 2025

Gregory Hall also shouted out the team a bit further, commenting underneath, ‘Big shoutout to the awesome operations team” and also responded to the recent rumors the pre-show on the ride (with its impressive Frankenstein animatronic) was not working, specifically sharing, "preshow is working bro.”

While CinemaBlend's theme park expert Dirk Libbey would say the best ride at Epic Universe is the Ministry of Magic attraction, I beg to disagree . For me it’s The Frankenstein Experiment all the way. C’mon, it’s set in maybe the best land in the park, and it’s an absolutely remarkable ride achievement, with 14 animatronics that pop out when least expected. (and have some pretty realistic movements). And it doesn’t even make one nauseous like another similar Universal ride !

Later in the thread, Hall confirmed Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment was the very first ride to hit 1 million riders in the new theme park. It makes sense. The queue for the Darkmoor-set ride is one of the most efficient within the park, and it's also the sort of ride you want to try again and again. So more riders plus more desire to ride obviously equals a successful milestone story.

Again, as someone who adores this ride, it's really cool to see it get this moment to shine just a couple of months after the park has officially opened. If you're heading to the new park soon, even if you're a little afraid, don't be scared away from this awesome adventure. But do take a look at the tips and tricks I'd wished I'd known before exploring Epic.

