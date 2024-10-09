Universal Horror Nights Has Excellent Haunted Houses, But One Thing Topped Those To Become My Favorite Part Of This Year's Festivities

Universal Studios has become synonymous with the spooky season, creating one of the best Halloween-themed events of all time. This year’s offerings are no different, and they include excellent houses themed around The Weeknd and some of the best horror movie characters and franchises, like A Quiet Place (which was scarier than I thought it would be). In addition to the terrifying houses, Universal Studios Hollywood also offers nightmarish scare zones, one of the scariest terror tram experiences and entertaining shows. In fact, my favorite part of this year’s festivities was the “Late Night with Chucky” live talk show.

I should probably preface this by saying that I’m not the biggest fan of scary things. My Halloween tastes are more in line with Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash, but this will be my third year attending Horror Nights. Last year’s inclusion of a Stranger Things house set my expectations high, but I knew I needed to temper my expectations this year since I wasn’t familiar with many of the franchises utilized. Even though I don’t always get all the references, I still enjoy walking through the houses to see all the details while trying not to run to safety. All that’s to say that my opinions might be slightly skewed, and that could be why I found the Chucky lead show to be the highlight.

What Happens At The "Late Night With Chucky" Live SHow

So what exactly happens at the “Late Night With Chucky” live show? Well, it starts with guests being brought into the lobby of the DreamWorks Theatre — which last year was used for a Blumhouse’s MEGAN show. While waiting to take their seats, fans are greeted by a producer of Chucky’s new show who is tasked with getting everyone hyped for the A-list actor they’re about to see. Unfortunately, the speech is interrupted by the unmistakable sound of a chainsaw being used on somebody.

After confirming that Chucky has murdered said guest, the producer pivots, and a QR code is presented on screens, prompting guests to submit questions that Chucky might answer. Once inside the theater, guests are greeted by Chucky’s MC, who lays out some rules that include staying hyped so we don’t end up Chucky’s next victim.

Eventually, Chucky appears on the traditional late-night style desk and engages in some banter with his producer before answering a handful of questions. After that, the MC walks around the audience and passes the mic off to a couple of lucky fans who get to have an actual conversation with the killer doll. Most of these end with Chucky either insulting them in some way or answering a question with a thinly veiled innuendo.

It’s hilarious and entertaining, but then things take a turn when Chucky begins to get antsy. The lights start flickering, and suddenly he disappears for a moment before returning as a projection on the screen with a chainsaw. The audience hurriedly exits as he begins his killing spree.

Why It Was My Favorite Part Of Horror Nights

As I said earlier, I’m not the biggest fan of scary things, so having a slightly comedic show to break up the nightmare fuel was a nice little break. But even those in my party who are horror connoisseurs enjoyed the high-energy absurd show.

I think what makes it so fun is that there is never a lull in action. Even when the MC is walking around looking for the next guest to talk, Chucky commands attention on stage, cracking jokes and threatening violence. It’s fun to hear what off-the-wall questions fans send for him to answer, and with the audience participation, no two shows are the same.

In my show’s case, the first question asked Chucky to “Kiss, Marry, Kill” Jason, Freddy and Michael Myers, which he answered in true Chucky fashion by saying he’d kill them all. Another hilarious interaction occurred when the MC noticed a fan in the front row who had a life-sized crocheted doll of the famous killer. Instead of being honored by her commitment, Chucky tells her he’s going to turn her into his own doll by killing her with her crochet needles.

The unpredictability and Chucky’s willingness to improve keep the audience on their toes and by the end of the short show, there’s not a dry eye in the house. However, I will say that the ending could be a bit more dramatic. Perhaps the show could take a page out of the M3GAN show from last year and have Chucky actually appear in the audience with a chainsaw ready to chase everyone out.

If you’re headed to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Horror Nights this year, I definitely recommend checking out “Late Night with Chucky” at some point during your trip. If I had the chance to go again, I’d catch the show twice and skip The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface House. Sure, CinemaBlend’s own Sarah ranked it as her number one house, but it was a bit too grotesque for my taste — especially the smells.

If you can't make it but want a glimpse of Chucky's dry humor, consider streaming his live-action with an active Peacock Subscription. And if jump-scares and murderous dolls aren’t your style, consider checking out Universal Studios during the Christmas holiday, which will include a new addition this year.