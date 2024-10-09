Halloween Horror Nights Isn't Over Yet, But Universal Studios Is Already Making Christmas Plans And A New Addition Has Me Very Excited

The end of the year is a very popular time if you’re a serious theme park fan, like me. Halloween is an incredibly popular season at all parks, especially at Universal, thanks to Halloween Horror Nights. That is then followed almost immediately by a transition to Christmas. Whichever season is your favorite, a good time is had by all.

I love the way that theme parks are decorated for the holidays, especially Christmas. However, if there’s one thing I don’t like, it’s that frequently, the holiday season at any given theme park usually looks largely the same year after year. This means I get extra excited whenever something truly new is on the offering So, while Universal Studios Hollywood still has nearly a month of Halloween Horror Nights on the offer, plans for Christmas are starting to roll out, and I'm excited that the Mushroom Kingdom is getting in on the fun.

Super Nintendo World Is Getting Christmas Decorations

Today, USH dropped the first bits of information about this year’s Christmas Season and, while most of it, like Grinchmas, and The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, involves offerings that have been part of the event for years, something entirely new was also announced. This year, Super Nintendo World will be done up for the holidays. Decorations will include a tree and snowmen decked out as Mario and Luigi. Special holiday-themed food will also be served at Toadstool Cafe, and new holiday merch will be available as well.

(Image credit: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

Super Nintendo World was previously given the holiday treatment in Japan, which is where the image above came from. So we should be able to expect that that’s basically what we’ll be seeing when Hollywood receives the same update. While I’ve been to Universal Orlando during the holiday season, I’m not sure I’ve ever actually been to Universal Studios Hollywood during the most wonderful time of the year. But, with this new addition, I’ll certainly be adding it to my list this year.

I Can't Wait To See Epic Universe At Christmas Next Year

One might assume that with next year's Epic Universe opening at Universal Orlando Resort, which will include its own, much larger Super Nintendo World, we’ll probably get a holiday theme there as well. Though, considering the park will have only been open for a few months, it may not happen next year.

Having said that, whenever Epic Universe does go hard into Christmas, it’s almost certainly incredible. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is always a highlight during the holiday season, and with an entirely new Wizarding World land headed to Epic Universe, it’s sure to look amazing.

The official Christmas season at Universal Studios Hollywood runs from November 29 to January 6, 2025.