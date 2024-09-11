My Experience At Universal Horror Nights’ A Quiet Place House Has Me Thinking About What Movie I Want A Theme Park To Scare Me With Next

Every year, CinemaBlend braves every Halloween Horror Nights haunted house announced in order to help you plan your evening at Universal Studios (whether it be Orlando or Hollywood). Since a house devoted to A Quiet Place officially joined the festivities, this horror fan has been anticipating how the franchise’s concept would translate to an attraction. Now that I’ve survived an immersive invasion of the Death Angels, I need to talk about my experience and the idea that it had me thinking about.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

I Need To Talk About My Experience At Universal HHN’s A Quiet Place Haunted House

Now, I ranked every 2024 Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights house in Hollywood last week during opening night, but the haunted house is also in Orlando – but it’s likely a tad different than the specific one I went to. It ranked high among my experiences that night, particularly for how effectively it immersed me into the world of the first two movies.

Yes, everyone was dead silent for this house (which is very atypical for the theme park). The house starts with Regan using sign language to alert you to remain quiet as you move through a dark forest. There were numerous scare actors dressed like humans like myself who showed terror on their faces amidst the looming fear of the Death Angels. One older man, for example, could be seen screaming before being killed off by one of them.

As I walked through the house, I found myself feeling the scares of the house, but instinctively remaining quiet with everyone else. Isn’t it interesting how survival skills like adaptation kick in? That's even though I also knew there were no real aliens out to get me. As I went deeper into the house, tons of animatronics of the Death Angels popped out from all angles, and I found them to be quite impressive. The house itself was also rather quiet, with beats like the sound on a radio or Evelyn being pregnant adding to the tension.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Now, Give Me An Alien Haunted House ASAP

After feeling I was living in the apocalyptic world of A Quiet Place, I thought about another one of the best horror movies about aliens for which I want to walk through a haunted house: Alien. That's especially since Alien: Romulus was recently among 2024 movies to feature animatronics of creepy extraterrestrials not unlike the Death Angels.

After seeing how effective this house was, I can imagine Universal Studios transforming one of their attractions into a spaceship to make one feel like they are in one of the Alien movies, with Xenomorph jump scares galore. How awesome would that be?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Why Alien At A Theme Park Isn't As Far-Fetched As You Might Think

I know what you might be thinking. Alien is a Disney property now, and therefore unlikely to be part of Halloween Horror Nights, right? Well, I have some counter arguments. For one, a lot of the houses that have been featured during Universal’s Horror Nights events or throughout the theme park itself are not only Universal Studios properties. I mean, just look at The Simpsons Ride (and the land around it). That too is technically owned by Disney and has a massive place in the theme park.

Plus, A Quiet Place itself is a Paramount property. Other houses this year were not Universal either, like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Insidious being from Sony Pictures movies, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter itself belongs to Warner Bros. Halloween Horror Nights has even featured Alien before in a 2014 Orlando house for Alien vs. Predator. Yes, really.

Considering this year was Alien’s 45th anniversary, it would have been pretty sweet if Horror Nights featured Xenomorphs. But hey, it’s never too late! After A Quiet Place showed that some awesome animatronic aliens could scare me in the immersive haunted house experience, I think it’s time for another amazing alien-horror franchise to get its turn.