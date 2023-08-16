Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Have Some Fun (And Snarky) Tips And Trips For New Parkgoers

Universal Orlando Resort has become famous for having a social media plan that involves equal parts being informative, and being snarky. They like to make jokes, occasionally poking fun at Universal themselves, but mostly roasting Walt Disney World when the vacation kingdom does something that makes the news for the wrong reasons. Of course, when you do that, you create a certain type of follower. And it looks like Universal Orlando fans can be just as snarky.

Recently, the Universal Orlando Twitter account posted one of its not-joke tweets, promoting the Universal Orlando Annual Pass by asking those that have them what sort of things a new AP owner should know about.

UOAPs: share your favorite tip for a first time passholder.August 13, 2023 See more

One certainly expected the responses to be a lot of people talking about their favorite benefit or discount, and certainly, there was no shortage of people who pointed out discounts on food, merch, and parking that come with the AP. However, there were more than a few responses who made other “helpful” suggestions, like which attractions people should just skip, even if they decide to visit UOR on a regular basis.

Don’t go to Supercharged.

Of course, there were also positive responses regarding attractions. People sang the praises of not only the major E-ticket rides that people love, telling people to rope drop the amazing Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure but they also celebrated the smaller attractions that don’t always get as much love and the ones that are more unique to Universal Orlando…

Ride ET Adventure and see Horror Make-Up Show like there’s no tomorrow.

Of course, one of the benefits of having an AP to any theme park is that, if you get your money's worth out of it, it means you’ll be visiting frequently, and that means there’s no need to do everything in one trip. You have plenty of time to do everything, so on some visits, it’s ok to just take in the environment.

It's ok to go to the parks and just walk around. :)

If you’re just now buying a UOAP, then it’s possible that haven’t spent a lot of time in the Florida sun. One user was happy to remind people to keep well hydrated, but could not help also trying to reduce the number of people in the world who can’t use a moving walkway correctly.

Hydrate like it’s your job. Oh, and…It’s called a moving WALKway for a reason

My personal favorite comment, however, has to be this one, which is perhaps a bit snarky, but also quite useful. Because it would suck to have to pay for parking after you’ve paid for an AP simply because it hasn’t been activated yet.

Have someone who’s already a passholder drive you to universal so you avoid paying the parking fee before you can redeem your annual pass

Annual Passes are a great option if you have the ability to visit your favorite theme park often. They offer a great deal of freedom, especially at Universal Orlando, where there’s no reservation requirement like there currently is at Walt Disney World or Disneyland.