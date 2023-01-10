Disney Parks: Big Changes For Reservations, Park Hoppers And More Are On The Way

When Walt Disney World and Disneyland reopened after the pandemic they did so with a host of changes designed to manage attendance. There was a reservation system that guests were required to use in order to gain entry. And when park hopping was allowed again, it was limited to only later hours in the day. Despite pandemic restrictions otherwise being gone, these rules have remained, but we are now seeing a crack in the armor.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have announced some changes to operations that will make things a bit more flexible for some guests. Including Disney World annual pass holders being able to enter the parks without a reservation at certain times and earlier park hopping at Disneyland Resort.

Earlier Park Hopping At Disneyland Resort

Originally park hopping could be done at any hour of the day at Disneyland Resort. You could rope drop Disneyland and then immediately turn around and go to Disney California Adventure. However since the pandemic, guests have needed to make a reservation for one park or the other, and satay there until 1pm before switching over.

Starting February 4, Park hopping will be allowed beginning at 11am, and those two hours will likely make a big difference. It just allows for more flexibility, and especially considering just how close together these two parks are, it only makes sense.

Disney World APs Will Be Able To Enter Without Reservations (Sometimes)

The limited park hopping system is a side effect of the poorly regarded reservation system. While guests once could just buy a ticket and now go wherever they want, now they must make a reservation for a particular park each morning. This has been especially annoying for Annual Passholders, who are used to having greater flexibility. Some of that flexibility is on the way back.

At some point in the near future, APs will be able to enter any Disney World park without a reservation after 2pm. There is a specific exception for the Magic Kingdom on Weekends, but anything else will be ok. An exact date for when this will go into effect has not been announced, but for the casual Disney World fan who wants to visit often, but doesn't want to plan.

Free Digital PhotoPass

Pictures are a big part of any vacation, and the Photopass system at both Disneyland and Disney World is incredibly popular. Specifically, attraction photos, those pictures taken automatically when you're on a ride, are some of the most popular, and soon, they will be free, though there are a couple of exceptions.

At Disney World, the attraction photos aren't entirely free, they will be included in the purchase of Genie+. The date for this has not been announced. At Disneyland Resort, the pictures will be free to all guests starting February 4, however, it's specified this will only be during the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, so things may change after that.

Free Parking To Disney World Resort Guests

Of all the things that were once free at Disney World but are not anymore, one of the first to go was hotel parking. And now, in a move that almost never happens, something that was once free, now is again. Starting today, January 10, registered guests of Walt Disney World hotels may self park for free.

Disneyland is also promising that more tickets will be made available at the lowest current price, and that more Magic Key annual passes will be available for new purchasers in the coming months.

Needless to say, this is a lot, and it has a lot of potential to make guests staying at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort simply have a better time. Considering the way prices have gone up in the Disney parks, the fact that guests now are all getting a bit more for those prices is at least something.